WEST SALEM — It only took a few minutes for the West Salem High School to neutralize everything Tomah had accomplished during the early portion of Friday night’s nonconference game.

The Timberwolves were physical, they moved the ball, and they did a good job of making sure the Panthers paid for plenty of missed shots throughout the first half.

Tomah led by four points on two occasions and found itself within one point of a team that was WIAA Division 3 state runner-up a year ago less than 2 minutes into the second half.

That’s when West Salem decided the game was over.

The Panthers not only found their shooting touch, they defended well enough to make shots hard to come by for the Timberwolves the rest of the way in a game they eventually won 90-67.

Tomah senior Aidan Brach scored off an assist from Bryant Thornton to get the Timberwolves (0-2) within 34-33 early in the second half, but the Panthers (1-0) scored 19 of the next 21 points and took full advantage of two technical fouls to win their opener.

Senior Peter Lattos scored a game-high 30 points for West Salem, which forced the Timberwolves to score 22 of their final 32 points from the foul line.

“I think we had some nervousness with it being the first game, and we had to get some bad shots out of our system,” said Lattos, who scored 20 points in the second half. “It was a matter of getting into a rhythm and playing as a team, and that’s what we were able to do.”

The 19-2 run included one eight-point possession and one six-point possession connected to Tomah technical fouls.

Carson Koepnick’s jump shot from the baseline answered Brach’s hoop before Lattos scored seven straight points and extended the lead to 43-33 with a 3-pointer.

Lattos later converted an offensive rebound, and senior teammate Brett McConkey did the same to start the eight-point possession.

McConkey was fouled on his putback and made his free throw. Lattos added two free throws on the technical foul, then drilled a 3-pointer off the inbounds. Just three minutes had passed since Tomah was within one, and the Panthers suddenly had a 53-35 advantage.

“We are capable of those runs,” West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. “I thought today we rushed ourselves early and didn’t have those good possessions, but we got some good possessions and stops later on.

“We handled (Tomah point guard) Brady Plueger a lot better in the second half.”

Plueger scored 12 points and kept the ball moving early to keep the Timberwolves in the game. He set up Thornton for a 3-pointer that gave Tomah its first lead at 22-20 after scoring the team’s first five points and firing two passes under the hoop to Jayden Brieske for easy baskets.

But there was just too much Lattos for the Timberwolves as the game progressed.

The 6-foot-8 senior was equally dangerous in the lane and on the move as he was on the perimeter.

Koepnick and Tamarrein Henderson added 15 points apiece and Brennan Kennedy 12 for the Panthers, who have a clear goal after losing last season’s championship game.

West Salem returns plenty of talent from that team, and several of its players are coming off a state runner-up finish in football. That experience should do nothing but help as the Panthers push for a title this winter.

“That loss was a big motivator for us this season, I think,” Lattos said. “I think we were proud of our season last year, but the seniors told us that (this) year is our year. We were mad for a few days, but as soon as we got in the open gyms in the summer, we knew the goal, and that’s to win state.”