Watch now: High school basketball--West Salem girls win Coulee opener to stay undefeated

WEST SALEM — Nothing came easy for the West Salem High School girls basketball team on Friday.

Visiting Onalaska Luther had something to do with that, but so did the Panthers, who struggled with unforced turnovers and missed plenty of shots in the lane.

In the end, West Salem had enough to clear a difficult hurdle and beat the Knights 54-38 in a Coulee Conference opener for both teams.

"Luther has some length, so they match up well with us," West Salem coach Matt Quick said. "We were able to turn them over enough and got some transition points in the second half to open things up a little bit."

Senior Ally Gilster scored a game-high 17 points and hit two of her three 3-pointers in the second half to lead the Panthers (5-0, 1-0) to their fifth straight victory. Gilster's connection with senior point guard Taneea Henderson was a critical aspect of the victory because Henderson was able to find Gilster and set her up for nearly every one of her shots.

"I think a lot of times, she'll drive and and pitch it to me because sees me open somewhere," said Gilster, who scored 14 second-half points. "In the last game, it was the same only I got her the ball for two wide open 3s."

The Panthers slowly stretched an eight-point halftime lead to as many as 18 in the second half, but the Knights (1-3, 0-1) never gave up the big run.

West Salem's biggest burst was one of nine points during a stretch of less than two minutes early in the second half.

Junior Genevieve Norman started it by converting a pass from Anna McConkey for a basket that gave West Salem a 30-20 lead with 14 minutes, 29 seconds on the clock. Gilster then added two straight hoops — both off passes from Henderson on inbounds plays under the basket — to push the advantage to 14 points.

Junior Hannah Matzke answered with a basket in the lane at the other end, but Henderson's 3 off a pass from Ella Jordan capped the 9-2 run and pushed the Panthers' lead to 37-22 with 12:36 left.

Luther made just two 3-pointers in the game, and both of them came from senior Sarah Yonkovich in the first half. The Knights tried to play to their strength with Rachel Koenig and Matzke in the paint and only had short stretches of success.

Yonkovich's 11 points led Luther, while Koenig added 10 and Matzke seven.

"I thought we defended pretty well in the paint," Quick said. "I think Koenig and Matzke got some (points) but they didn't dominate in there."

Jordan added nine points for the Panthers, while Henderson and McConkey scored seven apiece.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

