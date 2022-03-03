WATCH NOW: WIAA girls basketball—Bangor girls beat Blair-Taylor to advance to sectional final

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence High School gymnasium was packed on Thursday night when two top teams met up in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal game between top-seeded Bangor and second-seeded Blair-Taylor.

Each squad controlled the tempo for one half. While the Wildcats jumped out to a lead in a breakneck first half, it was a methodical run by Bangor early in the second that decided the game as the Cardinals went on to win 56-50.

The two teams had met once in the regular season, with the Cardinals handing Blair-Taylor its only previous loss in a 66-47 game on Dec. 23 in Blair.

At the start of Thursday’s game, the Wildcats had the sort of energy one would expect from a team looking to avenge its lone loss.

After a 5-5 tie in the opening minutes, Blair-Taylor (26-2) jumped into the lead with a 7-2 run to go ahead 12-7 over the Cardinals (26-2) at 11-minutes, 40-seconds.

While the lead never stretched larger than a two-possession game, the Wildcats led for the remainder of the first half. By the break, Blair-Taylor held a 27-24 lead.

Junior Lindsay Steien was a big reason for the Wildcats’ halftime advantage.

Steien came into the game as the team’s leading scorer with 28.2 points per game, and the junior guard scored 21 points in the first half.

In fact, only two Wildcats scored in the first as junior guard Abby Thompson added the other six points.

Bangor coach Merlin Jones knew just what adjustments to make at halftime though.

“We were playing her straight up defensively, giving her a bit too much of the left hand dribble-drive, which is what she’s dominant with,” Jones said. “We really focused on taking her away and making the other girls beat us. … We doubled early, edged early on the screens and just limited her penetrations.”

That strategy worked, as Steien only had seven points in the second half to hit a total of 28.

Throughout the first half, both teams were playing fast and the Wildcats dictated the tempo with their fast-break style. In the second half, though, Bangor was able to start to slow things down by grabbing offensive rebounds and extending possessions, forcing Blair-Taylor to devote more attention to the post.

“We couldn’t get out of their game because we had to concentrate so hard on rebounding because they were so strong on the boards," Blair-Taylor coach Jesse Lien said. "We can’t just fly out like we want to.”

Those methodical possessions allowed the Cardinals to slowly take the lead with a 12-4 run over the first 4 minutes, 30 seconds to grab a 36-31 lead.

Much like Blair-Taylor in the first half, Bangor never trailed again, with the lead hovering between one and two possessions much of the way.

In the final two-and-a-half minutes, the Wildcats iced the game by shooting 10-for-13 on free throws after going 5-for-15 prior to that point. Going against the grain as the pressure ramped up, the Cardinals were able to shoot better from the line.

“This is where free throws make the difference, when we’re getting further into tournament play,” Jones said. “Once we settled down and played basketball we hit them when we needed them.”

Steien was the leading scorer with 28, but Bangor junior Nora Tucker had a strong offensive night as well with 22 points.

Bangor senior Taylor Jacobson scored 14 and Blair-Taylor junior Abby Thompson scored 10, joining their teammates in double figures.

With the win, Bangor earned a spot in the sectional final in Royall on Saturday, taking on Highland (25-3), the second seed from the other half of the sectional bracket. Highland beat Belmont 57-46 in Mineral Point on Thursday.

Bangor is a program that has a handful of deep playoff runs in its recent history, winning a state championship in 2018 and qualifying for state each of the past two seasons.

While this season’s team has some experience deep in the playoffs from the 2020 and 2021 state runs, Jones knows the Cardinals will still have to do their best to stay calm early in Saturday’s contest.

“These girls have been on the floor before in different roles and different positions. I think the early-game jitters are out no matter what level you’re at,” he said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

