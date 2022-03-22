WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Caledonia boys cruise to state semifinals with win

MINNEAPOLIS — Even though the Caledonia High School boys basketball team won its section the past two seasons, it had been a while since Eli King was on the court during the MSHSL state tournament.

King was a member of Caledonia’s 2018 state-runner up squad when he was in eighth grade, but the next three seasons, he did not have a chance to suit up in the Twin Cities.

The postseason was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after the Warriors won the Section 1AA championship in 2020, and a knee injury kept the star player on the sidelines for the team’s state-runner up performance last winter.

Despite the extended gap, King looked as good as ever Tuesday night at the Target Center.

The senior and Iowa State University commit scored a game-high 17 points and added eight rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks in leading second-seeded Caledonia to a 51-40 win over unseeded Perham to send it to a Friday night semifinal game.

Being able to shake off the rust added to the moment for the Mr. Basketball finalist.

“Obviously I enjoyed last year, even cheering on, sitting on the bench," King said. "It’s a new experience and level of excitement.”

The Warriors (28-1) had struggled with slow starts in recent weeks, trailing early in close wins over Lewiston-Altura and Plainview-Elgin-Millville during the section tournament.

Caledonia broke that trend on Tuesday, quickly jumping out to a 12-0 lead over Perham (18-11). The Warriors’ defense pressured the Yellowjackets from the start, with King leading the charge with a steal that turned into a breakaway dunk for the team’s first two points. Caledonia was off to the races from there.

Having King play such an active role early allowed the rest of his teammates to play better, too.

“I think everybody’s confidence goes up knowing that he’s on the backside, maybe going to get a steal or he’s on the front side pressuring and stuff. I think everybody feels really good when he’s on the floor, elevates everybody else a bit,” Caledonia coach Brad King said.

Perham scored its first points at 13 minutes, 18 seconds as junior guard Micah Thompson cut the deficit to 12-2. Caledonia kept the pressure on, going on an 8-1 run over the next four minutes for a 20-3 lead with 9:10 left until halftime.

With their backs firmly against the wall, the Yellowjackets players started to find their grooves thanks to a looser attitude.

“At that point it was like, 'We’re down here, let’s have fun. Let’s play for each other,” Thompson said. “Let’s give it our all, whatever happens, happens. Let’s try and get back in this game.'”

The attitude shift worked, as Perham went on a 15-7 run to cut the deficit down to single digits with Caledonia ahead 27-18 with 50 seconds left.

After a Warriors miss on the other end, the Yellowjackets had an opportunity to cut it even further on the final possession, but a turnover with just under 10 seconds remaining turned into a wide open layup by Caledonia senior Ja’Shon Simpson to give the Warriors a 29-18 lead heading into the break and take all the wind out of Perham’s sails.

“We turned it over at times where we couldn’t turn it over,” Perham head coach Dave Cresap said. “That was one of those that really hurt because they had possession to start the second half so then we had to guard again.”

Caledonia added to its lead early in the second half, building a 40-24 lead with 10:38 remaining, but Perham responded with a run of its own to get back within single digits at 42-33 on a Thompson layup at 7:22.

The Warriors responded by holding the Yellowjackets scoreless over the next three-and-aha-half minutes while scoring five points of their own for a 47-33 lead with four minutes left to essentially seal the game.

Both teams scored four points apiece over a three-minute stretch before the reserves came in with a minute remaining and a Perham 3-pointer cut the final deficit to 11.

King led all scorers with 17 points, joined in double digits by Simpson’s 11 and senior guard Thane Meiners’ 10.

Thompson was Perham’s leader, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the only double-double.

The win sends Caledonia across the Twin Cities for an 8 p.m. game on Friday night at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota against third-seeded Annandale after it beat unseeded Perquot Lakes 55-40.

Following their victory, the Warriors got a chance to head to the stands to watch Annadale play Perquot Lakes, and the coaching staff hoped the players would be able to control their excitement for a couple hours as they studied up on their next opponent.

“Hopefully the guys are paying attention a little bit and not celebrating too much,” Brad King said. “Overall, try to pay attention to what they’re running offensively because more than likely they’re going to run the same stuff against us.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

