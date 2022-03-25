WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Caledonia falls in state semifinal against Annandale

MINNEAPOLIS — “The first half is for show and the second half is for dough.”

Annandale High School boys basketball coach Skip Dolan has preached that motto to his teams throughout his career, and that catch phrase rang true on Friday night as the Cardinals overcame a six-point halftime deficit for a 62-55 victory over Caledonia at Williams Arena to advance to Saturday’s MSHSL Class AA championship game.

In the team’s biggest moment of the year so far, Dolan thought his players executed as well as they have all year.

“I would say under the circumstance, under the pressure, yeah, as good a half as we’ve probably seen an Annandale group do in that scenario,” Dolan said.

It started on the first play after halftime, when the third-seeded Cardinals (29-2) ran a set play that ended with a 3-pointer by senior Carson Gagnon to cut the Caledonia (28-2) lead to 26-23.

That started an 11-0 run, which the Warriors couldn't overcome despite 24 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and six assists from senior Iowa State commit and Mr. Basketball finalist Eli King.

Gagnon had a quiet night to that point, with just six points while going 1-for-3 from deep in the first half, but seeing his first shot of the second fall gave him a bit of extra juice.

“I was a little slow in the first half, but I was able to knock down the first one of the half and that really got me going,” Gagnon said.

Gagnon hit five more triples in the second half -- many from behind the collegiate 3-point line on the Golden Gophers’ home court -- that put the Cardinals into the lead and allowed them to stay there. Gagnon had a game-high 30 points while going 7-for-11 from deep.

The last of his 3s made it a 48-32 Annandale lead with 5:51, the largest lead of the game, and a deficit that the Warriors were not able to overcome.

Throughout the second half, second-seeded Caledonia’s high-pressure defense did not yield as many turnovers as it typically does, and even when it did, the Cardinals were able to learn and exploit the aggression later.

“Even a couple times when we did turn them over, the next possession they went right back to it and did a fantastic job of making us work really hard and if we made a mistake or got a little out of position, it turned into an easy basket for them,” Caledonia coach Brad King said.

In the first half, Caledonia was able to find its groove a bit better.

After a low-scoring start, with a 10-9 Annandale lead at 9 minutes, 35 seconds, the Warriors seized control with a 13-2 run that put them ahead 22-12 at 5:28.

The run began as senior guard Jackson Koepke scored a 3-pointer and a layup, and senior guard Eli King finished the run with three straight buckets, including a pair of three-point plays off of steals.

King was fantastic as he stuffed the stat sheet in the first half, with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

Annandale recovered late in the half, cutting the Warriors’ lead to just a 26-20 advantage at halftime.

The Cardinals went on their 11-0 run to go up 31-26 to start the second half, and they never trailed again.

Caledonia twice cut the deficit to three points, at 31-28 and 33-30, but an 18-2 run capped off with a Gagnon triple made it 48-32.

Besides just Gagnon’s hot shooting, the Cardinals switched their defense to put 6-foot-7 senior forward Brady Spaulding into a defensive matchup against Eli King, and the height advantage hampered his shot.

King scored 10 points in the second half, but six of those points came on a pair of desperation 3-point heaves in the final minute as the Warriors were down by double-digits.

“They put the bigger kid on me, so more length," Eli King said. "They contested everything well and tried to keep me out of the lane as much as they could and did a good job.”

Koepke complemented King's game with 13 points.

Gagnon’s 30-point night led the Cardinals, while senior Robert Olson scored 11, Spaulding had nine and Miller scored eight in a balanced effort.

While the Cardinals are set to return to Williams Arena for the championship game, the Warriors will head to Concordia University’s Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul for a third-place game against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at noon on Saturday.

It will not be the state title opportunity the Caledonia players were hoping for, but it will still serve as a chance for the team’s senior class to end their careers on a positive note.

“I think it’s another chance to go out and play with the guys you’ve been playing with since you were young and just enjoy it one last time," Eli King said. "Go out, play as hard as we can and whatever happens, happens.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

