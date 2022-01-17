WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Caledonia runs away with win over L-A

CALEDONIA — When one thing does not go right for Caledonia’s boys basketball team, the Warriors are talented enough to change their game around what is working.

On Monday night, Caledonia hosted Lewiston-Altura in a battle between a pair of teams near the top of the Three Rivers Conference standings. Early on, the Warriors could tell they were having trouble getting their long distance shots to fall, so they shifted their focus to attack the rim instead.

“Couldn’t get a lot to fall from that three-point line but I thought we did a really nice job attacking the rim. Most of the guys were relentlessly attacking the rim once that outside shot was not falling for them,” Caledonia head coach Brad King said.

The change worked as Caledonia only hit two three-pointers all game, but still defeated the Cardinals 83-57 for a solid 26-point win.

It has been a tough stretch for Lewiston-Altura (9-3) over the past week, losing three games in a row after a solid start to the season. In all three games, the Cardinals have been missing a plethora of players due to Covid protocols, with the team’s second-best player Colin Bonow missing the matchup with the Warriors (13-0) on Monday.

Head coach Michael VanderPlas was not interested in excuses after the game, instead focusing on the positives from developing some depth.

“We think we’re going to turn this into a big positive going down the stretch,” VanderPlas said. “It’s an opportunity for some of these other guys to step up and play in these tough situations.”

At the start, the two teams looked as evenly matched as their records suggested, with four lead changes in the first eight-and-a-half minutes as Caledonia held a narrow 14-13 advantage following a layup by senior Thane Meiners at 9-minutes, 35-seconds.

The back-and-forth ended there, though, as the Warriors led for the remainder of the game.

Lewiston-Altura hung around for a few more minutes, with a layup by senior Matthew Schell cutting the score to 25-22 at 6:39.

The Warriors went on a 13-3 run from there, going up 38-25 at 4:19 on one of senior Eli King’s many high-flying dunks throughout the game.

King, an Iowa State University commit, flashed his next-level athleticism with a handful of steals and breakaways that make for great highlight footage. But the senior guard also showed his savvy in the less eye-catching moments, like defending off the ball and making a quick, crisp pass to set up a teammate’s shot rather than playing by himself on an island.

“Sometime his job is to try to get the other guys involved more,” Brad King said. “That’s where we’re fortunate too. We’ve got a very good basketball player that doesn’t need to shoot it every time.”

He was not the only top-flight player on the floor Monday night though, as L-A senior Thomas Menk spent most of the game battling against King on both ends of the court.

Hours before tip-off, both players were named to a preliminary 58-player list of semifinalists for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota award. While King came out on top on the scoreboard, the Saint John’s University commit Menk sharpened his skillset against another of the top-tier talents.

“He had a tough go, didn’t have the best first half,” VanderPlas said. “But it made him stronger mentally, and he showed his determination. He wasn’t quitting.”

By halftime, Caledonia’s lead had increased by two more points as the Cardinals trailed 44-29.

That deficit continued to grow throughout the second half, with Caledonia ahead 76-51 at the 4:48 mark when the two teams pulled their starters off the floor for the final time.

Caledonia senior Jackson Koepke was the game’s top scorer with 24 points, including a stellar 20-point performance in the first half. King scored 18 points and senior Ja’Shon Simpson added 15 for the Warriors.

Menk was Lewiston-Altura’s leading scorer with 22 points, with 16 coming in the second half. Senior Kyle Fredrickson also hit double digits with 14 points, 12 of which came in the first half.

With both teams set up in Section 1AA, VanderPlas knows that if his team hopes to manufacture a deep playoff run, it would mean flipping the script in a rematch against one of the state’s top contenders.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to play them again,” VanderPlas said. “These guys want that challenge. If you want to take teams down in the playoffs, you want to take down the best teams.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.