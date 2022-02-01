WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Cotter girls hand La Crosse Aquinas first home loss in six years (copy)

The Winona Cotter High School girls basketball team has picked up a handful of stellar resume building wins throughout the season, but the team may have picked up its biggest victory of the year on Tuesday night.

The Ramblers crossed state lines for a road matchup against Aquinas, the fifth-ranked team in Wisconsin’s Division 4, and owners of a 63-game home winning streak that dates back to the 2016 playoffs.

Cotter coach Pat Bowlin knew that this was his team’s least favorable matchup of the year.

“When you look at the schedule, this was the toughest game of the year on the road,” Bowlin said.

Despite the tall task, the Ramblers never trailed in the game and pulled off a 51-42 victory over Aquinas.

The Ramblers are no stranger to winning big games.

Goodhue is ranked second in Class AA with a 19-1 record, with that lone blemish coming in a 69-48 Ramblers win at the Winona State Holiday Classic on Dec. 27. Plainview-Elgin-Millville is near the top of the Three Rivers Conference standings at 14-4 overall and 7-2 in conference, with one of those two losses being a 61-51 Cotter home victory on Jan. 4.

Even with those other wins under their belt, the victory over the Blugolds late in the season gave Cotter’s players some assurance that they can handle whatever top teams they face in the not-so-distant postseason.

“I think it’s a really big win for us. Going into the playoffs, I think it gives us a lot of confidence,” senior Sera Speltz said.

On each of the game’s first two possessions, Cotter hit 3-pointers, with Speltz making the first shot and junior Allyssa Williams scoring the second for a 6-0 lead less than a minute in.

Aquinas chipped away at the gap, and following a pair of free throws by junior Macy Donarski at 14-minutes, 1-second, the Ramblers lead was down to just 10-9.

Cotter locked in on both ends of the court over the next three-and-a-half minutes, surging ahead with a 9-0 run to take a double-digit lead 19-9.

The better the Ramblers played on one end of the court, the better they started to play on the other.

“When we play really well as a team defensively, we play really well offensively,” Speltz said.

Both teams traded buckets, and Cotter still held a 26-16 lead with 7:00 left until the break.

Aquinas started to heat up, closing out the half with a 12-5 run that cut it to a one possession game, with the Ramblers ahead 31-28 at halftime.

Aquinas junior Shea Bahr led all scorers with 12 points in the first half, all on 3-pointers. Donarski, an Saint Louis University commit, added 10 points in the half.

Cotter was led by 11 points from Allyssa Williams, with Speltz second on the squad with seven.

As the defense started to key in on the hot-shooting Williams, she started to dish the ball with confidence to her teammates beyond the arc.

“Everybody can hit from outside, all five of our starters and our bench,” Williams said. “It’s just nice to have the reassurance that somebody else can take the better shot if you make one extra pass.”

After the Ramblers hit six 3-pointers in the first half, and Aquinas had a tough shooting stretch overall, Bowlin had to make sure his team kept their focus to avoid a letdown in the second half.

“We talked about it being a 36 minute game. These guys are really good, extremely well-coached,” Bowlin said.

Cotter came out of the break strong with an 8-2 run to get back ahead 39-30.

The Blugolds threatened to regain the momentum three times over the next few minutes, with a free throw by Donarski, a 3-pointer by senior Jacy Weisbrod and a three-point play by sophomore Danica Silcox. However, Cotter calmly responded to each of those scores by passing the ball until senior Sofia Sandcork was wide open in the post, hitting a trio of shots in the paint to maintain Cotter’s lead.

As such, with 5:04 left in the game, the Ramblers still led 45-37.

That patient approach was the opposite of their run-and-gun 3-point strategy in the first half, with Cotter not hitting a 3-pointer in the second half, but it allowed them to hold off the Blugolds all the same.

“I don’t think they hit a 3, but they probably had 10 layups, and there’s no way to come back from that,” Aquinas head coach Dave Donarski said.

Each team scored just two points over the next three-and-a-half minutes, with a 47-39 game with 1:28 left that necessitated some intentional fouling from Aquinas.

Three times the Ramblers missed the front end of a one-and-one, but on two of those misses Speltz came down with an offensive rebound to allow Cotter top continue to burn clock.

“I tried to get where the space was open, read the ball. It fell my way,” Speltz said.

Weisbrod, a Northern Colorado recruit, hit a 3-pointer in the final minute, but a pair of free throws each from Williams and Cotter senior Megan Morgan allowed the Ramblers to hold on for a nine-point win.

Cotter’s calling card all year has been an intensity on both ends of the floor that wears down the opposition. While Aquinas usually plays the same way, the Ramblers outdid them in the matchup of similar styles.

“I felt like Cotter had a greater energy level than we did, and that’s very rare,” Donarski said.

“But loose balls? We didn’t get to any of them. Rebounds late in the game? We have to be better than that,” he added.

Macy Donarski led all scorers with 15 points, with teammate Bahr scoring 12 and Weisbrod adding nine.

Cotter spread the scoring around, as Williams led with 13, Morgan scored 11 and Speltz and Sandcork tied with nine apiece.

For Bowlin, seeing such a balanced offensive attack while the team’s defensive strategy held a pair of Division 1 recruits to a combined 24 points was a coach’s dream.

“It was one of those games where all of our kids played well. Every single kid played an outstanding game,” Bowlin said. “It was a blast to watch.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

