WATCH NOW: High school basketball: G-E-T girls knock out Black River Falls in first round

GALESVILLE — When the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Black River Falls girls basketball teams got matched up in the first round of the WIAA playoffs, the two teams were far from strangers.

As Coulee Conference foes, the Red Hawks had twice defeated the Tigers by sizable margins in the regular season, with 69-29 and 65-26 victories under their belt.

The postseason matchup went along similar lines, with G-E-T winning by a 66-37 to advance and end the Tigers’ season.

“It was a good win, good for those eight seniors to come out and play their last game at home and get a victory,” G-E-T head coach Louis Hurd said.

The six-seed Red Hawks (12-13) got off to a strong start shooting the ball, taking an early 12-4 lead on the 11th-seeded Tigers (3-22). But things were not all good; leading scorer Lindsey Lettner headed to the bench after about two and a half minutes with two fouls.

Hurd said that he did not say anything in particular to Lettner when she came to the bench, knowing that the senior was more than capable of assessing her own game.

Sure enough, when Lettner returned a few minutes later, she did not foul for the rest of the first half and only picked up one more in the remainder of the game.

“You’ve just got to adjust to how the officials are calling the game and I thought she handled herself well,” Hurd said.

Neither team scored much when she was gone, with a 12-6 score at 9:26 when Lettner checked back in, but she hit a couple 3-pointers shortly after her return to give the Red Hawks their first double-digit lead of the game 20-6.

The margin was never in single digits again.

G-E-T continued to shoot well in the remainder of the first half, building up a 38-15 lead by halftime with Lettner scoring 19. As a team, the Red Hawks hit seven 3-pointers in the half with Lettner nailing five.

In the second half, it was more of the same, as the Red Hawks long-range barrage continued to expand the lead.

The highest the deficit got was 35 points, when G-E-T took a 66-31 lead with 3:12 left before fulling taking its foot off the gas to end the game.

It was a tough night for the outmatched Tigers, who saw their season come to a close against a more experienced opponent. BRF had just one senior that played significant minutes all year, while the Red Hawks had seven, which is something Tigers head coach Nate Erickson plans to use as a teaching tool for his returning players from now until next winter.

“The young girls know now what it takes and I hope that inspires them to try to get a little bit better as we move along in the offseason,” Erickson said. “They’ve got a lot of basketball underneath them. Some of those girls have been playing for three, four years.”

The Tigers’ lone senior ended her career with a flourish, as Makayla Nortman led the team with 15 points. Sophomore Breanne Nortman was second on the squad with 12.

Erickson was glad to see the team’s leader had a chance in the spotlight before she moved on, even if the team was knocked out earlier in the postseason than the players and coaches hoped.

“I wouldn’t expect anything less for her. It was happy to see some go in for her because no one works harder. I loved seeing her have a good game to end her career here,” Erickson said.

Lettner led all scorers, scoring 29 points including seven 3-pointers. Senior Kylie Schmitz also hit double digits for G-E-T, with 14 points and two 3-pointers.

As a team, the Red Hawks hit 13 3’s compared to just 10 2-point shots.

That level of long-range marksmanship is something that many playoff upsets are built upon. G-E-T hopes to use that to its advantage when it travels to face three-seed Altoona on Friday night, and possibly beyond.

“I wouldn’t have our kids shoot them if I didn’t think they could make them,” Hurd said. “We’ve had a couple instances this year where we’ve come back from behind because kids have hit some shots and we’ve got on runs.”

