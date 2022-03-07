WATCH NOW: MSHSL basketball: La Crescent-Hokah boys knocked out of playoffs by Lewiston-Altura

ROCHESTER — Twice the La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball team got the better of Lewiston-Altura in the regular season, so when the two teams met up at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in the MSHSL Section 1AA quarterfinals on Monday night, they were familiar foes.

The third time was the charm for the Cardinals, as the five-seed pulled off a 75-57 upset over the fourth-seeded Lancers.

After struggling through a pair of double-digit losses already this year, the playoff matchup was something the L-A players had been hoping for.

“Since we lost to them the second time I knew I wanted them again, so it was good to get them,” senior guard Collin Bonow said.

In the prior two losses against the Lancers (17-8), the Cardinals (20-8) played poorly on offense and head coach Michael VanderPlas knew that was the biggest area of improvement if they hoped to flip the script in the third matchup.

“We knew we had to be smarter, had to take better shots, play with more confidence, play with more flow, spacing, all that stuff and we worked hard at that all week,” VanderPlas said.

It was a back-and-forth affair throughout the first half. There were three ties and five lead changes in the first 11 minutes as both teams scored well in spurts.

Perhaps more important than any scoring play was the injury of La Crescent senior Parker McQuin around the 12-minute mark.

The Lancers’ second-leading scorer took a hard fall on a shot attempt and stayed down as the Cardinals charged down for a transition bucket. After an extended timeout, McQuin was helped off the court and he never returned.

More than just the loss of his scoring prowess, it took a toll on the Lancers players to see their teammate sidelined.

“Not just the fact of not having him, there’s some of the mentality of the rest of the guys seeing their teammate here with a bag full of ice on his knee,” LC-H head coach Ryan Thibodeau said. “It’s hard to say McQuin’s injury didn’t have some impact on this game.”

La Crescent-Hokah still went back and forth with the Cardinals for the next five minutes, but Lewiston-Altura senior Thomas Menk converted a three-point play at 6:21 to take a 26-23 lead and the Cardinals would never trail again in the game.

However, La Crescent-Hokah kept the game close for the remainder of the period and L-A’s halftime lead was just four points, 37-33.

The Cardinals came out of the break red hot, stretching the lead to double digits at 12:14 with a three-point play by senior guard Kyle Fredrickson setting the deficit at 49-39.

LC-H quickly cut it back down to one possession, 49-46 at 10:01. L-A steadied itself and went on a 12-3 run over the next six minutes to push the deficit to double digits for good.

That ability to regain composure after a few rough plays was a key area of improvement for the Cardinals compared to the prior matchups with the Lancers.

“That was the difference between last time, when we would stack those mistakes on top of each other," Menk said.

By the end of the game, Lewiston-Altura closed out an 18-point win to avenge their earlier 19 and 12-point defeats.

Menk was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points, though Fredrickson was close behind with 22. Bonow added 16 points, with a handful of key steals in the first half and early second half as well.

La Crescent-Hokah was led by 13 points from junior Mason Einerwold and 11 points from junior Carter Todd.

On a team that was junior-heavy, Thibodeau hopes the returning players will be able to turn the playoff defeat into something positive in time for next season.

“This has got to be your fuel for the fire going forward,” Thibodeau said. “It takes that tough, gritty work in the offseason to expect results on this floor at this time of year.”

On the other sideline, Lewiston-Altura’s season continues, moving onto a Saturday section semifinal matchup against one-seed Caledonia.

The Warriors are one of the top teams in the state regardless of class, and Iowa State commit Eli King is one of the state’s most electrifying talents. Caledonia raced past a Bonow-less L-A team 83-57 on January 17, and with their roster at full strength heading into the postseason meeting, the Cardinals are confident they can avenge that loss much like they did against La Crescent-Hokah.

“Eli’s one of the best players in the state, they’re having a special season, but we believe we have what it takes to beat them. We’re excited,” Menk said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

