WATCH NOW: High school basketball: La Crescent-Hokah boys stopped by Rushford-Peterson

RUSHFORD — When the Rushford-Peterson and La Crescent-Hokah boys basketball teams met up in La Crescent on Dec. 17, it was a back-and-forth battle that ended in an overtime win by the Lancers.

By the time the two teams met up again on Friday night, the Trojans were ready to avenge that close loss.

“Obviously letting that other one slip away hurt us a little bit,” senior guard Malachi Bunke said.

That anticipation was worth the wait, as R-P pulled away late for a 58-50 victory in another see-saw matchup.

In the teams’ first meeting, the Trojans jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead only for the Lancers to rally back for the win.

So when R-P junior Grady Hengel drove to the basket to make it a 22-12 lead at 7-minutes, 2-seconds in the first half, the Trojans (19-4, 9-3) were well aware they would not be able to coast to a double-digit victory against LC-H (15-6, 9-3).

“They’re a great team, obviously we knew it was going to be a dog fight, the game was going to have its ups and downs,” Bunke said.

That layup by Hengel put him at 10 points in the first 11 minutes. The junior went into the contest aiming to be aggressive driving the ball at the start, despite the fact that La Crescent-Hokah had a height advantage in the post with the presence of to 6-foot-7 junior forward Owen Bentzen.

“For me, I like to get on a roll early,” Hengel said. “I’m going to attack you and you guys are going to have to figure out some way to stop me.”

The Lancers answered with a counter punch, going on an 8-2 run to cut the score to 24-20 with 3:24 left, then narrowing the gap even more by halftime as the Trojans held on for a 28-27 lead at the break.

After analyzing what worked well in that late first-half run, Lancers coach Ryan Thibodeau had a clear plan of attack for his players to start the second half.

“We knew we had to take the ball inside and take advantage of our interior play. I thought we did a good job of that,” Thibodeau said.

The strategy worked, as the Lancers rattled off a 13-6 run in the first three-and-a-half minutes for a 40-34 lead. Bentzen scored eight of his game-high 22 points in that stretch as the Lancers scored at will in the paint.

However, Rushford-Peterson was able to respond by exploiting an advantage of their own.

After Hengel had driven so successfully in the first half, the Lancers defense started to cheat into the lane as he drove in the second half, which allowed him to dish it to teammates who had good looks from 3-point range.

“He was doing a great job of attacking early and often and then they sink and at the end we can get some open shots,” head coach Chris Drinkall said.

After hitting just two 3’s in the first half, the Trojans hit six in the second as they started to bounce back from the early Lancers run.

R-P hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions with Bunke sinking one at 7:06 to cut the deficit to 46-44 and senior guard Andrew Hoiness hitting one at 6:01 to take a 47-46 lead, the team’s first advantage since halftime.

The Lancers regained the lead on their next possession thanks to a jumper by Bentzen, though Rushford-Peterson hit one more 3 as sophomore guard Dawson Bunke connected from deep to go ahead 50-48 at 4:35.

From that point on, R-P would not trail again.

The Trojans had multiple possessions that lasted longer than a minute, a strategy that Drinkall described as offensive patience, which forced La Crescent-Hokah to begin to intentionally foul.

Down the stretch the Trojans went 8-for-12 from the free-throw line, including 5-for-6 from Hengel, to clinch the victory.

With the pressure of the game hanging in the balance, Hengel was thinking back on the December matchup to keep his mind off the amped up crowd surrounding him.

“Just go get this revenge. Now it’s in our hands to do so, I just thought I’ve got to put these in,” Hengel said.

Hengel led the Trojans with 17 points, with Bunke also hitting double figures at 14, including a 3-for-4 performance from 3-point range.

Bentzen’s 22 led all scorers, and he was joined in double digits by junior Carter Todd, who had 10 points.

The Trojans believe that the key to their victory in the highly-anticipated rematch, as well as their current nine-game winning streak as a whole, was the team’s tight bond.

“Staying together and trusting in this team, that’s why we were able to come out on top,” Bunke said.

Thibodeau had a similar message in the locker room as he helped his team shake off its second road loss in the last two nights after a Thursday defeat at the hands of Triton.

“We’ve got to stay together. I always say it’s easy to stay together as a team when you’re winning and when things are going well, it’s tougher to stay together when you have a little adversity like two games back to back on the road,” he said.

