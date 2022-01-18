WATCH NOW: High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls roll RiverHawks

Danica Silcox sells out to play defense and make her biggest contributions to one of the best girls basketball basketball teams in the state.

The sophomore does that with her instinct, her footwork, her quickness and her understanding of what Aquinas High School coach Dave Donarski wants.

What Donarski needs is effort, which leads to results, and the 5-foot-4 guard is determined not to short him.

Silcox’s latest demonstration came Tuesday night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex, where she spearheaded a performance that ended with the MVC-leading Blugolds beating second-place Central 68-28.

Aquinas, which is ranked fourth in Division 4 by The Associated Press, won its 71st straight conference game and held super junior Brittney Mislivecek to less than half of her 22-point scoring average.

That job fell on Silcox’s shoulders, and she gladly accepted it.

“I think it’s really fun to lock someone down and help hold them down below their scoring average,” Silcox said. “It takes a lot of effort, but in the end there’s a big reward and we can do what we need to do.”

Mislivecek, who averaged 23.3 points over her previous four games, was held to a season-low 10. That matched the 10 she scored the first time around against Aquinas, a nearly identical 67-28 loss.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod scored a game-high 17 points for the Blugolds (12-2, 6-0), who extended their MVC lead over the RiverHawks (10-6, 5-2) to 1½ games. Juniors Macy Donarski and Shea Bahr added 13 each during a game that included nine Aquinas 3-pointers.

Silcox prepared for her second matchup with Mislivecek by guarding Minnehaha Academy freshman Addi Mack at the Midwest Players Classic on Saturday. Mack, who already has her 1,000th point under her belt and averages 23.4 ppg, was held to seven during the 49-46 Blugolds victory at the La Crosse Center.

"Both of those girls are averaging 22 or 23 points per game, and she held them both to 10 or less," Weisbrod said of Silcox. "That's absolutely huge for us if she doesn't sacrifice herself and do that."

Mislivecek was held to two field goals in the first half and two more in the second. She scored her first basket of the second half to cut the Aquinas lead to 62-26.

"She's been great," Dave Donarski said. "She's been great all year. We talk about what it takes to be successful as a group, and we have kids who are committed to defending.

"Giving up 28 points to a great team like Central is a testament to how those kids work,. and I'm really proud of (Silcox) for what she's doing. She's super tough, and she never quits. After a while, she can just wear a kid out."

Silcox also dropped a couple of 3-pointers through the hoop and scored 10 points to match classmate Maddie Murphy and give Aquinas five double-figure scorers. Murphy made a team-high three 3s.

Aquinas scored 18 of the first 22 points behind the direction of Macy Donarski — she either scored or had an assist on five of the Blugolds' first six possessions that ended in points — and pulled away from there.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

