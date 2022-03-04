WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Onalaska boys beat Menomonie by 13 points in playoffs

ONALASKA — The three-seed Onalaska boys basketball team kicked off its postseason with a home win, defeating six-seed Menomonie 58-43 on Friday night.

A little over three weeks before that WIAA Division 2 playoff matchup, the two squads met up on the same Onalaska High court for a regular season non-conference game; the Hilltoppers won 43-36 in a close, low-scoring game on Feb. 8.

When the Mustangs (11-15) returned six games later, Onalaska (18-5) was more familiar with the foe and knew that the key to the game was shutting down 6-foot-10 Menomonie senior Noah Feddersen, a North Dakota State University recruit.

“Obviously we know where they wanted to go with their big guy, so we really locked our scouting report on him this time and were able to double him, get the ball out of his hands,” sophomore Isaac Skemp said.

After Feddersen scored 20 points against the Hilltoppers in the first matchup, he only scored 16 in the second.

The second area of improvement Onalaska keyed in on was their superior speed, which they hoped to take advantage of with a more run-and-gun offensive style.

“We wanted to try to get out and push the ball in transition. We didn’t get a ton of them, but we got key ones in transition. That was really a big part of it,” head coach Craig Kowal said.

With those two changes, the Hilltoppers were able to quickly jump out to a sizable lead.

After the first seven minutes, Onalaska had a 14-8 lead, and three minutes later they increased the deficit to nine points with a three-pointer by Skemp at 7-minutes, 48-seconds that made it 22-13.

For the remainder of the first half, the lead hovered between seven and 11 points, and the Hilltoppers went into the locker room with a 27-18 advantage.

During the intermission, Menomonie head coach Matt Riley reminded his players of their recent loss to River Falls, in which the Mustangs were behind by nine points at halftime and fought back to force overtime before losing 63-62 against the Wildcats.

“We’ve been there before,” Riley said. “I just said you’ve got to believe and keep fighting and they came out and played hard.”

In the first two minutes, junior guard Clayton Fanetti scored on a putback and Feddersen converted an and-one opportunity to cut the deficit to 27-24 and put the Mustangs right back in the game.

Onalaska responded with a three-pointer by Skemp and a layup by freshman T.J Stuttley to get the lead back up to nine just 45 seconds later. Kowal believes that stretch shows the growth his team has made this season, as the Hilltoppers players regained their composure without their coach needing to draw up any special gameplan.

“Earlier in the season I’m not sure we would have handled it that way,” Kowal said. “I don’t even think I burned a timeout, I give my guys a ton of credit for just having the toughness to keep attacking even though they had some momentum.”

After getting the gap to nine points, Onalaska went on a 14-7 run over the next seven minutes for a 46-30 lead at 8:17 and the game was never close again as the deficit fluctuated between 12 and 17 points.

Isaac Skemp and junior Nick Odom tied for Onalaska’s scoring lead, with each scoring 14 points. Senior Micahel Skemp scored 12 and sophomore Adam Skifton added 10.

Feddersen and senior Reed Styer scored 16 points apiece to tie for Menomonie’s team lead.

With less than 24 hours to enjoy their win, the Hilltoppers must travel to take on two-seed River Falls in a 7 p.m. regional final game on Saturday.

“We’ve just got to go up there and scratch and claw and score at least one more point than them,” Kowal said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

