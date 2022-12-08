ONALASKA — Fans and players on the bench leaped to their feet at Onalaska High School on Thursday night for a basket at the final horn of the Hilltoppers boys basketball game against Caledonia.

It wasn’t a game-winner and it didn’t send the game into overtime. In fact, the basket didn’t carry only served to make the final score 88-60 with Onalaska thumping the Warriors 88-60.

After receiving chants throughout the second half from the “O Zone” student section, sophomore Tyson Hughes scored his second basket off the bench on a put back layup before the clock hit zero.

“It was good to see him get in there,” junior Evan Anderson said. “We want to see that the whole season.”

Anderson had 21 points, including 15 in the first half. The performance comes after putting up 29 against Medford on Saturday. Coach Craig Kowal said he knows what he’s got in Anderson as a scorer, but the Caledonia win showcased even more of his game.

Anderson said he comes into games focused on not just scoring but distributing and rebounding. He did just that on Thursday, helping open the door for a team-high 22 points from sophomore TJ Stuttley and 15 points for senior Nick Odom.

“I score for myself, but I need to distribute to others because we need to spread out the scoring,” Anderson said. “We can’t let them just guard one player against us, they’ve got to guard all of us.”

Coach Craig Kowal knows he has something even bigger than a top scoring threat in Anderson.

“He’s a tremendous scorer, but what I see in practice every day is a kid who busts his tail, makes the right plays and is a great teammate,” Kowal said. “You put all those things together, you’ve got something pretty special.”

On top of scoring, Anderson and the Hilltoppers improved rebounding led to fast break opportunities that allowed their lead to balloon, especially in the second half.

“I think the biggest think is defensive rebounding,” Kowal said. “When we rebound well, we’re in good shape and can get the ball out pretty quickly. We didn’t do a very good job the first game but we were better tonight.”

Anderson’s first half helped the Hilltoppers to a 42-27 halftime lead over the Warriors (1-1). Three-pointers early in the second half by Odom and junior Adam Skifton helped extend the lead early in the second half. 13 of Odom’s points came in the second half.

Caledonia struggled to stay out of foul trouble with 23 team fouls. Sophomore guard Mason King had a team-high 16 points.

“They’ve got size and they can move the ball really well,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “In the first half I thought we moved the ball better and had a little bit more energy. It just wears on you too, every possession you’re trying to get a good shot and then they come down the other end and can pound the ball into the paint.”

Onalaska visits Mount Horeb on Saturday night. Caledonia returns to Three Rivers action with a road game against Rushford-Peterson.