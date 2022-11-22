SPARTA — Cody Schmitz and the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball team kicked off the season with a bang Tuesday night.

The junior wing scored 30 points to lead the way as the Red Hawks dominated in an 85-51 road nonconference victory over Sparta on the first night of the season.

G-E-T had firm control of the game from the start, outscoring the Spartans 32-3 in the first seven minutes.

The key to that fast start was aggressive defense, which quickly turned into easy buckets on the other end.

“Our defense got us into some transition points early, and that kind of was our bread and butter tonight. Our defense really controlled the pace of the game,” coach Jared McCutchen said.

Over that opening span, Schmitz had 14 points, bringing him above 1,000 points for his career in just the first game of his third season. By the end of the night, he was at 1,017 thanks to the 30-point performance that also included six rebounds and five assists.

By halftime, the Red Hawks held a 50-23 lead and after stretching the lead to 40 points, 81-41, 10 minutes into the second half, G-E-T swapped in its bench and took its foot off the pedal.

Junior forward Braden Anibas joined Schmitz in double digits, coming off the bench and scoring 18 points with three 3-pointers. Senior guard Will Mack added nine points for the Red Hawks.

Sparta was led by an 18-point effort from senior wing Layden Bender.

Westby 56, Mauston 54

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Norsemen recovered from a 20-4 deficit to start the game and came back for a win against the Golden Eagles.

Junior Rhett Stenslien scored 16 of his team-high 24 points in the second half, and junior Caleb Johnson made three 3-pointers and added 14 points for Westby in its first game.

Stenslien made five field goals and 6 of 8 free throws to keep the Norsemen moving in the second half.

Richland Center 52, Viroqua 49

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks lost their first game of the season after losing their final eight games of last season.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Middleton 9, Onalaska/La Crosse 1

ONALASKA — The Cardinals scored four goals in the first period and shut the Hilltoppers out over the final two.

Noah Gillette scored off an assist from Gus Weiner after Middleton scored the first four goals, but Onalaska/La Crosse was outshot by a 41-18 margin.

Sauk Prairie 4, Aquinas co-op 2

ONALASKA — The Eagles scored twice in the first period and twice in the second to take care of the Avalanche.

Ayden Dirks tied the game at 1 with a goal off an assist from Jack Barth at the 8:03 mark of the first period, but Luke Mast and Colin Harrington scored second-period goals for Sauk Prairie.

Barth scored with an assist from Tanner Bass in the third period for the Avalanche.