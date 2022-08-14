WATCH NOW: High school football--An improved Brett McConkey makes West Salem more dangerous

WEST SALEM – It may not have felt like a blessing at the time, but Brett McConkey knew that being put on the field as the West Salem High School football team’s quarterback as a sophomore was an opportunity he needed to embrace.

Part of the mission was to simply survive and keep his head above water, but McConkey was also ready to maximize the snaps he was given during those three games in an abbreviated four-game 2020 season.

“I was still trying to learn all the plays, and I felt a little unprepared,” said McConkey, who responded by completing 29 of 46 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. “That sophomore year, I believe, has helped me a lot because I learned what to do, what not to do and what to look for when reading the defense.”

That process has continued during the Panthers’ 11-2 performance with McConkey under center, and the expectation is that he will reveal an even better version of himself when West Salem opens the season with a nonconference game at Onalaska on Friday.

McConkey is the key figure for a team that is loaded with talent as it tackles the first season of a return to the Coulee Conference. The Panthers placed second to River Falls in the MVC during McConkey’s first full season as a starter.

The 6-foot-3 senior has shown an equal ability to pass and run, which has always been an important combination for a West Salem quarterback. He passed for 1,313 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 625 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.

“What a bonus that was for him to get some starts during the COVID year,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “We’ve tailored the offense around him for him to make decisions and deliver the football.

“He’s been spot-on with that. He didn’t get quite as many starts on the mound this summer, so his arm is a little fresher coming in, and we know we have a very good, competitive player.”

That competitiveness has been shown as a football, basketball and baseball player at West Salem. Participation in all three sports kept him busy during the summer months, too.

“I’d start my day with a 6 (a.m.) lifting program, and then open gym for basketball was at 10:30,” McConkey said. “Baseball was at night. There were days when I’d have to get away from the lifting and basketball to go to a football camp or showcase. I also went to baseball showcases.

“That’s a lot. It was a pretty busy summer.”

McConkey said he attended three football camps in surrounding states and a showcase in Plymouth, Wis. The goal was to improve in all aspects of the game, but specifically to become better at throwing on the run.

If McConkey is able to get outside the pocket and be even more accurate with his passing while maintaining the familiar threat to run, the Panthers are even more dangerous with the ball.

Senior Luke Noel is back as a formidable running back – an injury cut short his junior season after scoring four touchdowns in the first three games – and seniors Andy Johnson and Brennan Kennedy return as the top two receivers.

Johnson caught a team-high 23 passes, and Kennedy hauled in 17 with six of them going for touchdowns. Senior Chris Calico will also figure more prominently in the offense after showing big-play potential in the defensive backfield last season.

“He’s a playmaker, and we talked in the offseason about how we can get him the football more,” Jehn said of Calico. “We’ll have some small packages and unique things that Chris will be comfortable with.

“In watching him the first few days (of practice), his confidence in where to line up and knowing what to do on each play is just going to accelerate. That was a growth spot for him last year, and that confidence oozing out of him.”

Calico led the team in tackles last season and had two interceptions.

“It’s a train to the end, and it starts when you are young and start to get reps,” Calico said. “Then you get to your senior year, and you feel like you know everything that’s going on. That’s when you help the younger players and show that you can be a leader, too.”

Jehn and the Panthers are also counting on big plays from senior Kellen Wright on both sides of the ball.

“He’s jumping through the roof, running excellent times and dunking out here on the playground (basketball) court,” Jehn said of Wright. “The thing that was neat was that I was talking to a college coach about him.

“He said there has been improvement by leaps and bounds from the end of his junior season, so we anticipate a lot from him as a senior, and his skill set is unique for a center. We also look forward to him chasing people down on the defensive side of the ball and punishing them.”

Wright has big expectations for himself and hopes to start showing his capabilities during a very big game against the Hilltoppers on Friday.

“It’s a really good game to get fired up for, and a really good game for us to have,” Wright said. “We’ll give ‘em our all.”