WATCH NOW: High school football--Bangor ready for battle to continue SBC domination

BANGOR — Todd Grant should have quit while he was ahead.

The Bangor High School football coach likes to issue fun challenges during practice, and he decided to close this one out by racing his players in the final sprint of the day.

Well, it would be the final sprint of the day if anyone could beat him after a player-determined head start.

Grant stood roughly 20 yards ahead of his players when the whistle blew, and no one caught him. The players pulled him back for the next sprint and passed him quickly after Grant had to slow down drastically after a few steps in the second race.

“I wasn’t ready for a second one,” Grant said with a laugh. “I thought they’d catch me (on the first one).

“I had to run it, though. I couldn’t make them run a second one without running with them.”

The energy level was high for the fourth day of practice, and that’s what Grant wanted as the Cardinals began a path that they hope includes a ninth straight Scenic Bluffs Conference championship.

Cashton made No. 8 difficult to obtain last year and likely make it even harder this year with a load of talent and experience returning from a WIAA Division 7 state semifinalist. That has anyone with interest in the conference circling Sept. 23 on their calendars because that’s when the teams collide in Cashton.

“It’s really nothing different, honestly,” senior Tanner Jones said. “Every year, we have a target on our back, and we always get everyone’s best shot.

“We know we’ll get that, so I don’t think anything has changed for us.”

Jones will play a big role in the Cardinals’ success as a running back and linebacker for a program that has an 89-8 record since the start of the 2014 season.

Jones was injured for a portion of last season, but he managed to rush for 786 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games. He also had six tackles behind the line of scrimmage, an interception and a forced fumble.

“We need him to be who he is and provide great leadership out here,” Grant said of Jones. “We need him to keep the guys together and keep the guys focused.”

They will also need him to break open some big gains out of the backfield while playing with a new quarterback and leading what has to be a balanced group of runners to maximize the success for the triple option.

Senior Clayton Lyga and junior Samuel Cropp will also be part of that mix as they try to help with a transition to starting quarterback Nolan Michek, a junior.

“We have backs for days this year,” Lyga said. “It’s a huge thing for us to have multiple backs to give people breaks and fill in when they are needed. We play both ways and will need that sometimes.”

Their success also depends — as it always does — on an offensive line that is on the same page. The Cardinals, who averaged more than 300 rushing yards per game every season from 2014-2019 and still scored 28 points per game last season, are known for putting those together, too.

Bangor may not be quite as big as it has been in recent years, but players and coaches seem content with the way the players up front can move, which is important in the quick-hitting offense.

“To be a lineman at Bangor, you can’t be slow,” Jones said. “If you aren’t fast, you aren’t going to be playing.”

Senior Jonah Larson will be the leader of that line, and he expects to be joined by senior Luke Hayek, junior Derek Bores, junior Caleb Hemmersbach and senior Braiden Cavadini, though others could still be involved. Larson and Cavadini provide the experience.

“We’re really run-dominant,” Larson said. “You have to be able to put your head down and move people. We’ve built a good bond over the summer and in the weight room.

“It’s a lot of work to block in this offense, but it’s fun and rewarding.”

Another rewarding position to play at Bangor in recent seasons is linebacker, which Grant considers to be the defensive strength going into the Aug. 18 opener at Melrose-Mindoro.

Jones, Lyga and Dustin McDonald were all among the team’s top tacklers a year ago, and the athleticism and experience they return to the position should help the defense set the tone until the offense gets rolling.

“Those three probably make that group our strength right now,” Grant said. “We’ll rotate some guys on the defensive line like we’ve done in the past.

“We want those (linemen) concentrate on doing their jobs and take our blockers. That allows the strength of our defense (the linebackers) make plays.”