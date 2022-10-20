WATCH NOW: High school football--Caledonia momentum stopped by Cannon Falls in fourth quarter

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Its players abandoned a failed experiment of merely trying to tackle and starting hitting their opponents when taking them to the ground.

A sheepish indifference was swapped out for aggressive pursuit, and defensive coordinator Brent Schroeder was as animated as he gets, running, cheering and gesturing from the sideline.

A seemingly lost Caledonia High School football team returned with a vengeance after halftime Wednesday night and cut a 16-point deficit to two before old habits returned to kill the momentum in what became a 38-20 loss to Cannon Falls.

The Warriors (6-2) have their work cut out as they tackle the MSHSL Section 1AA playoffs next week, but the spark that lasted the entire third quarter and part of the fourth was certainly something players can hold and use as an example of what they want to be.

The rest of Wednesday night’s game, not so much.

The Power-T offense unleashed by the Bombers (7-1) hit for big plays regularly in the first half and re-emerged in the second half of the fourth quarter to hand Caledonia its second loss in three weeks.

“You have to come downhill, and you have to be gap-sound,” Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said of defending the Power-T. “If you don’t come downhill, you’re in trouble, and it’s that simple.

“Every man has to have his gap and has to blow it up. Credit to (the Bombers) because they do a great job with it.”

The Warriors, however, executed their plan to near perfection for about 15 minutes of game time after discussing their situation in a 22-6 halftime hole.

Cannon Falls, ranked fifth in Class AAA by The Associated Press, gained a net of 19 yards on its first 13 plays of the second half after a 282-yard first half as Caledonia clawed its way back into the game.

The battling back became necessary after Caledonia mistakes helped the Bombers pull away. The Warriors twice kept Cannon falls drives alive with badly-timed encroachment penalties and enabled another by roughing the punter.

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Stendel was also intercepted in the end zone during that stretch before the Warriors started putting the pieces together.

Tucker Ginther stripped quarterback Collin Otto of the ball, scooped it up and ran it 31 yards to give the Warriors a first down at the Cannon Falls 2-yard line on the Bombers’ second third-quarter possession.

Stendel then rolled out and threw a dart to senior Kyle Bechtel in the front corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Stendel followed that up with a two-point conversion run, and the Warriors were within 22-14 with 1:12 left in the third.

The Bombers failed to get a first down on their next possession, and a punt gave Caledonia the ball at the Bombers’ 41.A 9-yard run by Ayden Goetzinger with a personal foul tacked on was followed a pass interference flag that gave the Warriors a first down at the 7.

Goetzinger scored on the next play to get Caledonia, ranked fifth in Class AA by The AP, within 22-20 and set up a try and a tying conversion with 10:19 left in the game. That attempt failed, and the Warriors were denied the tie.

Goetzinger, who had 92 of his 159 rushing yards in the second half, was hit immediately upon taking the handoff on that play.

Fruechte thought drawing even with the Bombers at that points would have been big, but the Warriors still had defensive momentum … until they didn’t.

Cannon Falls was stopped for a 1-yard gain on each of its next two plays, but Otto, who always seemed to find running room around the left side, pushed ahead for 12 yards and a first down — Cannon Falls’ second of the half.

Otto’s number was called again on the next snap, and he burst through a hole to the left sideline again to go 46 yards for the touchdown. That play, and ensuing kickoff, which was popped straight up in the air and recovered by the Bombers at the 50, popped Caledonia’s balloon.

The Warriors begin the Section 1AA playoffs on Tuesday and will learn their postseason fate when brackets are released on Thursday.

Caledonia appears to be headed to the No. 2 seed with Chatfield (8-0) being No. 1. Lewiston-Altura (0-8) and Winona Cotter (1-7) are the likely seventh and eighth seeds and first-round opponents for the Warriors and Gophers.