WATCH NOW: High school football--Chatfield breaks open big win over La Crescent-Hokah

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah High School football team got a good look at what it wants to become on Thursday.

The final margin in a 51-7 loss to top-ranked and defending MSHSL Class AA champion Chatfield gave the Lancers an idea of where they stand.

The Gophers (5-0) rode a huge game from senior Sam Backer, a Minnesota State-Mankato recruit, to overwhelm the Lancers (2-3) in a crossover game within the Southeast Conference at Earl Seaton Field.

Backer scored on touchdown runs of 38, 18, 44 and 89 yards and finished with 327 yards on 14 carries during a night filled with big plays by many players in Chatfield uniforms.

"Chatfield is a super physical team," La Crescent-Hokah coach Terry Donovan said. "As we're trying to build our foundation and where we want to go, that's something I want to take from this game."

The Gophers made 10 plays of more than 20 yards, but they had some trouble pulling away early.

La Crescent-Hokah allowed just one touchdown in the first quarter and denied Chatfield its second score when Mason Einerwold chased down Cole Johnson on a long pass play and punched the ball out of Johnson's hands before he reach the end zone.

The Lancers also put together a 55-yard drive that took them from their own 35 to the Chatfield 10 before a pitch to Einerwold lost a yard, and quarterback AJ Donovan misfired on a pass to Noah Bjerke-Wieser on the goal line.

La Crescent-Hokah then missed out on the chance to cut Chatfield's lead in half when Donovan's attempt on a 28-yard field goal sailed wide right.

"We debated throwing (on fourth down), but they have a strong and stingy defense," Terry Donovan said of the Gophers. "Getting something there, even the three points, would have been a feather in the guys' caps for finishing the drive.

"It may not make a difference at the end, but it could have made a difference at the time."

Chatfield then buried the Lancers with a 35-points second quarter that included Backer's 18 and 44-yard scoring runs, a 64-yard touchdown pass from Parker Delaney to Johnson and a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by Drew Schindler.

Delaney's 36-yard scoring strike to Drew O'Connor three plays after a Rory Lane interception gave the Gophers their 41-0 halftime lead.

La Crescent-Hokah scored its touchdown when Bjerke-Wieser capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but it that was immediately answered with an 89-yard touchdown run by Backer.