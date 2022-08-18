WATCH NOW: High school football--Chippewa Falls jumps on Holmen early to win opener

HOLMEN — As they gathered in one end zone at Empire Stadium late Thursday night, Holmen High School football coach Travis Kowalski asked his players to raise a hand if they started last season in the position they just played for four quarters.

One hand raised.

He then posed the same question defensively, and it grew to three.

The Vikings knew they had a lot to learn about themselves while opening the season against Chippewa Falls, and they did in a 38-7 nonconference loss.

The Cardinals, who had similar starting experience, found their flow much quicker and turned big plays and steady drives to beat the Vikings handily for the second year in a row.

“We have 18 new starters, and we knew there would be some growing pains,” Kowalski said. “If we get better next week, I’ll be happy. If we get better the week after that, I’ll be happier.”

Chippewa Falls may have anticipated similar growing pains but kept the pressure on Holmen both offensively and defensively throughout the game.

The Cardinals scored at least once in every quarter, and each of their first three touchdowns came on plays of at least 20 yards.

“We didn’t have our starters set until last night,” Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said. “That’s a good problem to have because that creates competition. We had some big plays, and we liked that.”

The Cardinals rushed for 330 yards and had 359 yards of offense. They also held the Vikings to 98 total yards in the first half and kept them out of the end zone until Tyrus McCoy broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 5 seconds left.

Senior Mayson Tester rushed for a game-high 156 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 54-yard run to help Chippewa Falls take a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Mason Von Haden, Owen Turner and Mason Howard also scored once each for the Cardinals.

Kowalski said his offense will become more effective as players become more comfortable with reads in the triple-option system.

McCoy ended up with 149 yards on 16 carries, and Matt McBride and Tyler Kane added 40 yards apiece for the Vikings, who gained roughly 100 of their yards after Chippewa Falls forced a running clock in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals didn’t just beat the Vikings on big plays. They also put together some drives that made Raykovich happy. The first lasted nine plays and covered 65 yards for the opening touchdown.

"I like to see up put drives together," Raykovich said. "I think we did that.

"I think it was a pretty good all-around game. Our defense also had the two (interceptions)."

Holmen forced a pair of third downs on that first scoring drive but couldn’t get the stop it needed. Chippewa Falls enjoyed plenty of success with its counter, which the Vikings expected but couldn’t stop.

“We were in position almost every play until they ran those counters,” Kowalski said. “That’s Chippewa’s offense. Power, power, dive, power, counter.”

Holmen's Evan Johnson countered the Cardinals' first interception -- one by Jackson Gugel -- with one of his own just three plays later.

The second one was made by Mason Monarski and gave Chippewa Falls a first down at the Holmen 28-yard line in the fourth quarter. The Vikings got a stop on that drive, but the ensuing punt was fumbled into the end zone, where Nathan Drivas recovered it to give the Cardinals a 38-0 lead with 4:04 left.