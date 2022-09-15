WATCH NOW: High school football--De Soto steamrolls Wisconsin Heights in new conference debut

DE SOTO — The De Soto High School football team didn’t think it would get a chance to score late in the first half of Thursday’s game against Wisconsin Heights, but a defensive stop created an opportunity.

A sack by Jayvyn Jones on third down and an incomplete pass on fourth down gave the PIrates the ball at the Vanguards’ 34-yard line with 25.2 seconds on the clock as they nursed a 13-point lead.

Faced with a second-and-10 snap from the 18 with 5.1 seconds remaining, Evan Pedretti lofted a pass toward Landon Pedretti in the end zone, where defender Derek Adler made a nice play on the ball to tip it but tipped it into Pedretti’s hands.

That’s a good example of how things went for De Soto as it beat Wisconsin Heights 52-13 in its first game as a member of the West Division of the Southern Conference.

“That was huge, and I was surprised they left us time,” De Soto coach Ev Wick said. “We tried to drain (the clock) and not leave them time when we had the ball before that.

“As soon as we got the ball back, we told the guys, ‘We’re scoring.’ I didn’t think it would be like that, but it was a heck of a play.”

It was just one of many big plays made by Landon Pedretti and the Pirates, who improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference during their first season in 8-player football.

Pedretti caught eight passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for a 4-yard touchdown, returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and intercepted two passes.

It took a little time for De Soto’s offense to get rolling, but its defense was ready to go from the opening whistle.

The Pirates allowed the Vanguards (1-2, 0-1) just 80 total yards in the first half, and 33 of those came when Adler broke through the left side of the line and down the sideline for a big run in the first quarter. That drive, however, ended on an interception by De Soto freshman Austin DeFlorian.

“You have to be able to move and make plays in this defense,” senior defensive end Bryce Grelle said. “You have to make the right reads and make your tackles, and we did that.

“This is different than 11-man, but we’re figuring it out.”

Wisconsin Heights ended up with 178 yards, but one touchdown came on a kickoff return in the second quarter and the other on a 48-yard run by sophomore Cody Blicharz in the third.

Adler connected with receiver Reed Adler regularly early, and he ended up with 10 receptions, but they only picked up 77 yards. The junior was elusive and made several of those catches near the line of scrimmage, but De Soto was able to get him to the ground before he hit anything big.

“If you give up chunks like that in 8-man,” Wick said, “you’ll be okay.”

Senior Harley Schams rushed 13 times for 51 yards and scored on a 3-yard run for the final points late in the third quarter.

Evan Pedretti rushed 14 times for 100 yards.and a 7-yard touchdown and completed 10 of 17 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns — two to Landon Pedretti and one to Grelle.

“I feel like our team chemistry is at its highest,” Landon Pedretti said. “It’s so fun to be our here with these guys.”

The Pirates put their unbeaten record on the line against Wonewoc-Center/Weston in a home game on Sept. 23.