WATCH NOW: High school football--Holmen heads under lights for late-night practice

HOLMEN — There were surely some who lived in the neighborhood of Holmen High School asleep and others watching their final television program of the night before turning in themselves.

But the Vikings were lined up outside the fence with music blaring at Empire Stadium just before 10 p.m. Friday and awaiting word from coach Travis Kowalski to take the field.

At his signal, more than 125 football players ran onto the field in front of a gathering of spectators for a unique practice two weeks before the first game of the season.

They ran drills while dodging mayflies. They worked together within their classes and within their positions. There was nothing groundbreaking, but the experience provided a unique chance for players to catch the eyes of the coaches determining playing time for a team that lost 18 of 22 starters from last season.

“It was nice to get the kids out here in front of their parents a little bit and get under the lights,” said Kowalski, who is starting his seventh season in charge of the program. “It helps us get into the rhythm of what the season is going to be like.”

Kowalski mostly roamed the middle of the field as groups followed the game plan around him. He stepped in and led those groups at some points and sat back and watched his assistant lead and players perform at others.

Holmen started this event last summer and thought enough of the results to do it again. A 90-minute practice was followed by more planned activities — running, weight-lifting, etc. — that lasted until breakfast was delivered at 6 a.m. Saturday.

It was a good bonding experience for any time but especially one like Holmen, which could go to its final week of preseason practice without knowing who more than half of its starters are going to be.

“We have a couple of sergeants from the National Guard on our staff, and they asked if I wanted to do something fun and crazy with the kids,” Kowalski said after practice. “I said, ‘Yeah, what is it?’

“We did it once, and it was insane. The Murph Challenge, which we are going to do tonight, is something where we get kids in groups, and seniors lead them. It’s something that brings the kids together when you do it.”

As part of the challenge, players were scheduled to run a mile and follow it up with pullups, pushups and squats. Then, they ran another mile.

Kowalski wanted his players to push themselves but stressed the understanding of limits while doing that. Running those miles after a 90-minute practice were going to be easier for some than others.

“Do what you can in the mile,” Kowalski told his players on the field. “We are all going to be there with you, and we will come back for you. We won’t leave anyone behind.”

The event received positive feedback from players, who were happy to get more of a feel for what it will be like when they line up to play on Friday nights. Morning practices on the practice field have a much different feel, and there was an appreciation for how team unity could be built during the overnight hours in the school.

“I like being out here with our brothers by our sides under the lights,” senior Tyus McCoy said. “It’s almost like a game out here, and we had parents and other people come out and support us.

“It was a great time coming out here.”

Fellow senior Matt McBride also enjoyed the bigger feel of what amounted to a normal practice.

“I think this is great for the team, and it’s exactly what we need,” he said. “This helps us get the brotherhood back together because you can see a lot of guys working hard and pushing each other.”