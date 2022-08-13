WATCH NOW: High school football--Holmen seeks new pieces to the puzzle for new season

HOLMEN — The numbers, especially when considering the Coulee Region, are staggering.

The Holmen High School football program has somewhere in the neighborhood of 130 players participating this fall.

The Vikings have had the largest number of players on their roster among area teams for years now, but they have reached new heights in a growing district.

Bigger schools can generally avoid a mass turnover on the field, but that’s not the case for Holmen in 2022. Coach Travis Kowalski will spend the upcoming week still determining who will play where before the season opens with a Thursday home game against Chippewa Falls.

Kowalski is grateful for the numbers because he has just a few players with starting experience.

“We have so many guys we are shuffling right now to find the right fit,” Kowalski said. “This is my 15th year here and seventh as coach, and we’ve never had this many guys to replace.

“Eighteen is a lot.”

The Vikings have been regular contenders at the top of the MVC in recent years before winning just two games in 2021. The 2-7 record doesn’t show everything about last season considering that Holmen still had a chance to qualify for the WIAA playoffs with three games left.

Losses to Central, Logan and West Salem by a total of 24 points meant Holmen wasn’t a playoff qualifier for the first time since 2008. Lost fumbles were a thorn in the side of the team all season, and one that couldn’t be overcome.

“It was frustrating because we knew we were better than that,” senior Matt McBride said. “I didn’t play too much, but we knew we had a team that was better than the record we had. We foud hard, but we made too many errors.”

Most of the players on whom Kowalski will rely this season only experienced that frustration peripherally, so this is a chance for a new group to establish itself in a conference that lost West Salem and added Baraboo and Reedsburg.

Certainly, more is settled now with another week of practice and a scrimmage under its belt, but Holmen might need some time to acclimate with so many new players on the field. That isn’t helped with the first three games being against the Cardinals, River Falls (last year’s MVC champion) and Onalaska (a solid pick as this year’s preseason favorite).

One change is that Kowalski seems open to passing the ball a little more than his teams have in recent seasons. That could be something he sees in either senior Reid Tengblad or junior Noah Ertz, the two he said are the leading contenders to play quarterback.

Tengblad, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds, took the field a few times and Ertz (6-3, 200) more briefly last season.

Tengblad completed 2 of 8 passes for 11 yards and was intercepted once. He also ran twice for 51 yards. Ertz misfired on the only pass he attempted and carried five times for 21 yards.

“It’s a good battle so far,” Kowalski said. “We’ll have more wide-receiver sets this year. We did some stuff in the offseason and had these guys work on being ready to throw.

“We don’t have to throw 40 times a game, but when we throw, we do have to be consistent.”

The settled spots early were McBride at fullback, senior Tyrus McCoy at halfback, senior Kaden Swanson at tackle and senior Drew Tengblad at tight end. Every other spot, Kowalski said, was up for grabs.

McBride, McCoy and Swanson are all changing positions after McBride and McCoy played primarily on defense last year. The 5-10, 190-pound Swanson shifts over from guard, and Drew Tengblad could figure heavily into any increased passing game.

Kowalski likes McBride’s explosiveness and said McCoy will be a natural fit as a main piece of the backfield after making 44 tackles as part of the defensive backfield as a junior.

“We’re looking good,” McCoy said of the offense. “A lot of people in different places, but everyone is working hard and trying to get to Week 1.”

The McCoy shift makes the look of the defense even more cloudy.

“That’s where we lost just about everybody,” Kowalski said. “A lot of these guys were juniors playing special teams.”