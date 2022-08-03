WATCH NOW: High school football--Johnny Leaver ready to embrace bigger role for Rangers

As the sun sent the temperature into the 90s, and a healthy wind blew across Swanson Field on Tuesday evening, the Logan High School football team stretched and prepared for its second practice of the day.

By all accounts, the first one went well, and they expected the same out of this practice.

That can partially be credited to a new offseason philosophy used by coach Casey Knoble, who broke up summer contact dates into single sessions rather than a multi-day camp.

“We did five separate days throughout the summer,” Knoble said. “It feels like they retained everything better that way rather than by boxing it into three or four days in a row.”

That allowed the Rangers to do some different things in their first official practice of the season. Tuesday was the first day 11-player teams in Wisconsin could practice, and Logan went back to a two-practice format this season after recently shifting away from it.

Players were happy to be back on the field, and coaches added to that with plenty of encouragement when plays were executed correctly.

“I thought this morning went really well after the buildup of the summer,” said junior quarterback Johnny Leaver. “This is a big day, and I think everyone’s excited for the season.”

Leaver was Logan’s backup quarterback last season and played sparingly behind Josh Waite. Instead, he lined up at receiver, where he was one of Waite’s top targets.

Leaver proved to be a valuable asset in multiple spots, so that led to a decision for Knoble, who had to find a way to find where Leaver worked best.

“We have to start with him at quarterback,” Knoble said. “We have to put the ball in his hands. He has a great arm, and he can run.

“What I’m looking to see is, if things break down, I think he can make a play.”

The Rangers were inconsistent offensively last season, but they averaged 27 points over their final three games. Leaver had 17 catches for 228 yards and made 28 tackles in those games.

Senior tight end Scott Grossbach is excited to see what Leaver can bring to the quarterback spot.

“He brings a lot of juice and energy to the team,” Grossbach said of Leaver.

Grossbach will likely help Leaver’s transition as a safe target. He had his biggest game of last season with 118 receiving yards in a win over Tomah.

Leaver will also benefit from the return of senior running back Eli Reynolds, who rushed for more than 100 yards three times as a junior. One of those games was against MVC runner-up West Salem.

“I really like our offense,” Grossbach said. “We can run the ball, pass the ball and spread the field.”