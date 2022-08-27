WATCH NOW: High school football--La Crosse Aquinas beats Onalaska Luther with fourth-quarter scoring binge

ONALASKA — For more than 36 minutes on Friday, the Onalaska Luther High School football team did just about everything necessary to give itself a chance to beat a team that hadn’t lost in more than a year.

The Knights moved the ball enough and made enough timely defensive plays to keep Aquinas within striking distance when the fourth quarter of their nonconference game started.

But it took just a few minutes — 3 minutes, 5 seconds of clock time, to be exact — for the Blugolds to blow up Luther’s plans and win their 18th straight game.

It started when Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer connected with running back Calvin Hargrove on a screen pass on the third play of the fourth quarter. It continued with Hargrove scoring on the play, a defensive stop, an interception and two quick rushing touchdowns.

That’s all it took for Aquinas to turn a late six-point lead into a 36-6 victory over the Knights.

The Blugolds scored 24 points in that span of 3:05 to run their winning streak to 18 games.

“It’s a lot easier to win that way,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said with a smile when asked about the scoring explosion. “It’s not always going to be easy. This game is hard, and Luther made it hard for us tonight.”

The Blugolds (2-0) scored 12 points in the first 36 minutes, 34 seconds, then rocked the Knights (1-1) with three quick touchdowns that completely changed the look of a game in the same amount of time it would take someone to go buy a hot dog or some popcorn.

Hargrove’s 23-yard catch was followed by a Zach Malin interception, Kyle White touchdown run and Damien Lee touchdown run — his first since fourth grade — as Aquinas won its 18th straight game.

“It snowballed on us,” Luther coach Jeff Komay said. “Credit to them. They know how to put teams away.”

Komay said hope wasn’t lost when Hargrove’s touchdown gave the Blugolds an 20-6 lead with 11:25 left because of the way the Knights had moved the ball the first three quarters. But a punch had to be thrown, and Aquinas didn’t let Luther land it.

The Knights failed to get a first down on their next possession, and the Blugolds needed just four plays and 50 seconds to travel 41 yards and take a 28-6 lead on White’s 4-yard scoring run.

Sophomore Zach Malin then intercepted a Jackson Kendall pass on Luther’s first snap, and that led to Damien Lee’s 26-yard touchdown run that produced the final score. That drive lasted just 14 seconds.

“His eyes must have been so big when he saw that hole,” Flottmeyer said of Damien Lee, who also scored a two-point conversion after White’s touchdown. “I’ve been playing football with him a long time, and it was good to see him score tonight.”

Flottmeyer completed 15 of 22 passes for 237 yards and rushed for the Blugolds’ first two touchdowns. The Knights, however, always seemed to make a play to send the Aquinas offense to the sideline.

The Blugolds only ran six plays in the second quarter and seven in the third.

While Aquinas committed a number of ill-timed penalties, Luther ran the ball effectively and sustained a number of time-consuming drives. The problem was reaching the end zone.

The Knights bounced to the outside for gains that moved the sticks. Their second possession lasted 18 plays and ended with a sack and incomplete pass after a third-and-goal from the 6.

That drive included the first of two apparent Luther touchdowns that were called back by penalties. Kendall completed a 25-yard pass to Nathan Riley for the first one, but an illegal shift nullified it.

The Knights’ next possession lasted 11 plays. A 3-yard toss from Kendall to Logan Bahr in the end zone was called back on a hold during that possession. There were four penalties — two on each team — during that drive, which ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal from the 14.

Luther only gained 98 yards on 43 carries, but they had success when bouncing outside.

“We thought we could run the ball,” Komay said. “They have some really great linebackers, though, and that led us to running some misdirection. They made plays when they needed them, though.”

Flottmeyer was proud of the way his team was able to close out the game, but said the first three quarters were what will motivate the Blugolds moving forward.

“We won by 30, but there’s a lot we saw that we need to work on,” he said. “That’s awesome for us because it pushes us.”

Surviving the challenge was a positive for the Blugolds, whose closest regular-season win in 2021 was a 17-point nonconference victory over Prescott. Challenges like this can only help Aquinas as it tackles the Coulee Conference season.