WATCH NOW: High school football--La Crosse Logan holds off Tomah to keep playoff hopes alive

As coaches approached their celebrating Logan High School football players in the end zone late Friday night, two seniors stood in front of their teammates to hammer home their focus.

Sterling Meyer and Harry Luckner emphasized that the Rangers’ job was only partially completed after beating Tomah 35-21 in an MVC game at Swanson Field. Logan still has to win both of its remaining games to clinch a winning conference record and WIAA playoff spot, and the postseason is always going to be a goal.

“If we don’t make the playoffs,” Luckner said before coach Casey Knoble addressed the group, “it’s a bust.”

The Rangers have that chance after a solid effort allowed them to put a three-game losing streak behind them and improve to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the MVC with games remaining at Holmen (3-4, 3-2) and at home against Central (2-5, 1-4).

“We knew they were going to play us tough, and they did,” Knoble said of the Timberwolves (2-5, 1-4), who lost their third straight game. “I was happy with the way we came out right away and put it on them.

“Our goals are still in front of us. We want to make the playoffs and after a tough game last week, we had to come back from it.”

Senior running back Eli Reynolds rushed for 129 yards on 15 attempts and scored two early touchdowns to lead a Logan offense that generated 370 total yards. Junior quarterback Johnny Leaver added 112 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Reynolds controlled the first quarter with a string of big plays that gave the Rangers a 13-0 lead before Tomah even took a snap.

It took Logan just four plays to cover 68 yards on its first possession, and Reynolds finished the drive off by scoring on a 33-yard run.

Kicker Danil Roberts then booted his kickoff straight ahead and off a Tomah player on the first line of return. Roberts recovered the loose ball at the Tomah 49, and the Rangers were in business again.

Reynolds carried five times for 19 yards on this drive and scored from the 11 on a first-and-10 snap. Leaver picked up a first down carrying the ball and connected with Scott Grossbach for a 21-yard gain on third-and-17 for a first down at the 24.

“One thing we preach is that we have to come out and be the more energetic team,” Leaver said. “We were able to capitalize on the kick we recovered, and that really set the tone for the game.”

Tomah scored its first touchdown after an Avin Smith 18-yard run that was set up by a 60-yard punt return by Reynolds, and it did so by playing to its strength and running the ball.

Jacob Bullard and Connor Granahan handled that work, and quarterback Tom Hesse sprinkled in four completed passes as the Timberwolves marched down the field.

A 15-yard pass from Hesse to Granahan took Tomah into the end zone and made it a game again. Alex Boyko then tightened things up significantly by returning the opening kickoff of the second half 85 yards for a touchdown that bought Tomah within 21-14.

Bullard picked up 71 tough rushing yards on 17 carries and moved the pile during plenty of those attempts. But Logan defenders were also able to break into the backfield and stop Bullard, Granahan or Hesse for negative plays that hampered drives.

"We had a handful of plays in the backfield tonight," said sophomore linebacker Bradley Check, who dropped Bullard for a 3-yard loss in the first quarter and Granahan 2 yards behind the line in the second. "That's how you bring down a run game and a bigger running back like (Bullard)."

Hesse connected on 14 of 20 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. The second — a 19-yarder to senior Drew Brookman — moved Tomah to within 28-21 with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

Brookman had three catches for 34 yards, and Eli Brown led the team with six receptions that went for 32.

"It's hard because you have to find a way to take Brookman and Brown out of the game," Knoble said. "They are such good receivers, and we had to vary our looks each time."