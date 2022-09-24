WATCH NOW: High school football--Onalaska blanks Reedsburg in battle between MVC unbeatens

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School football team played like it was offended to have another unbeaten team on its field Friday night.

Reedsburg came to town with five wins in five games, and that gave it a share of the MVC lead the Hilltoppers want to themselves. The Beavers did so with a very consistent run game that helped them average 26.2 points per game.

But Onalaska isn’t giving up points — or many rushing yards for that matter — this season and set out to prove a point.

The Beavers couldn’t run, pass or score while the lesson was being given, and Onalaska beat Reedsburg 35-0 to remain undefeated, clinch a WIAA playoff spot and head to next week tied at the top of the conference with just one team — Baraboo (5-1, 4-0) — instead of two.

“Our kids do a great job of watching film and knowing our scheme,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. “We harp about running to the ball. If you hit and run to the ball, really good things happen.”

That’s exactly how this victory happened for a team that is 6-0 overall, 4-0 in the MVC and eighth in the Medium Division of The Associated Press state rankings.

The Beavers (5-1, 3-1) tried to establish 6-foot-3, 184-pound running back Devin Judd and his 157-yard average, but the Hilltoppers weren’t having it. Judd ended up with 55 yards on 23 carries, but he gained 40 of those after Onalaska had taken a 27-0 lead in the third quarter.

Reedsburg ran 50 plays and finished with 101 total yards in becoming the fourth shutout victim of the Hilltoppers.

“They’re fast,” Reedsburg coach Calvin Zenz said before taking a deep breath. “They’re very fast.

“That’s what I told Tom (after the game). The scheme is perfect for the kids, and it’s very ingrained, but they’re fast, they’re strong, and they’re physical.”

Quarterback Kevin Green entered the game averaging 6.3 yards per carry, and his 10 attempts yielded 12 yards. To be fair, some of those came on passing plays where an open receiver couldn’t be found. Green was rarely able to even throw a pass to his top target and more often than not ran out of time to find another.

“This was a good one,” Onalaska senior outside linebacker Aiden Sommerfield said. “We weren’t happy with how many points we gave up last week (in a 42-18 win over Logan), and we had a focused week of practice.”

Sommerfield, Sam Pica, Levi Bolstad and Jon Knickrehm all pursued tackles behind the line of scrimmage to set the tone in the first half. Onalaska was able to finish off two offensive drives in the end zone, and that was plenty for a defense that held the Beavers to 54 total yards and Judd 16 on nine carries.

“We were hoping to be able to run a little more inside and through we could get some push there,” Zenz said. “They just flowed too fast for us to do anything there.”

And when the Hilltoppers took away the run, the pass had no real chance to succeed.

Green completed 7 of 17 passes for 34 yards, and the Beavers completed just 2 of 16 third downs. Reedsburg’s only march to the end zone came late in the second quarter and included three Onalaska penalties.

Green converted on a fourth-and-3 snap from the 6, but a holding call pushed the ball back to the 16. He then completed a pass to Judd, but he slipped and fell at the 15.

Onalaska ran and passed the ball well on its way to starting a running clock in the fourth quarter.

Junior quarterback Adam Skifton completed 19 of 26 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns, and junior running back Brady Kuhn carried 21 times for 119 yards.

Senior Nicky Odom caught 11 passes for 93 yards and an 18-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Skifton also tossed scoring passes to Ben Stuhr in the first quarter and Matty Burnette in the third.

Kuhn didn’t score, but he had his second straight 100-yard game after picking up 135 in last week’s win over Logan.

“I love it,” Kun said of the recent increase in carries. “The offensive line is getting better every single week. We’re a much stronger team when we can run the ball like this.”