WATCH NOW: High school football--Onalaska holds on to beat West Salem

ONALASKA — Adam Skifton moved quickly to get under center as the Onalaska High School football team lined up for a pivotal play against West Salem.

The Hilltoppers faced fourth down and a yard to go while on the Panthers’ 40-yard line and nursing a one-point lead with 2 minutes, 4 seconds remaining.

The junior quarterback barked cadence to see if he could get West Salem to jump across the line of scrimmage for a fourth time. Once he did, the Panthers were finished.

Onalaska was able to run out the clock after that penalty and hold on for a 14-13 nonconference victory that was huge for the Hilltoppers and very disappointing for West Salem on a lightning-filled Friday night.

“That’s something we worked on because we knew we’d have to audible,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. “Part of that was dummy calls or a goofy formation. (Skifton’s) just a headsy kid and got it.”

The Hilltoppers found their offensive groove after stopping the Panthers on a two-point conversion coming out of a lightning delay and ran 20 of the final 22 plays to start the season with a significant victory.

Luke Noel scored on a 1-yard touchdown run before lightning sent players, officials, coaches and spectators away from the field and bleachers for more than 30 minutes. That gave both sides the chance to analyze the upcoming conversion and how to handle it.

Would the Panthers go for the tie or the lead? They went for the lead, and the Hilltoppers got the stop they needed when Brett McConkey’s throw to the end zone after rolling out to his right fell incomplete with 9:14 left.

“The first PAT wasn’t great, and we were moving the ball well with the stuff we were running, so the two-point play came off of that,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “Everybody gave input (during the delay), but (coaches) we all thought alike in terms of what we should do.

“It was maybe drawn up in the dirt a little bit based on what we were doing, but we thought it was our best opportunity.”

Part of that decision was also made with the knowledge that more than nine minutes remained. Certainly, there would be another drive or two to provide another opportunity at the end zone.

The Panthers earned one more possession when Brennan Kennedy intercepted a Skifton pass in the end zone with 3:46 left, but Onalaska’s Aidan Summerfield intercepted a long pass by McConkey on West Salem’s second snap.

McConkey was looking for Kennedy near midfield, and he had slipped behind two defenders, but Summerfield came down with the ball to give the Hilltoppers the chance to run out the clock.

Onalaska ran the ball nine times for 44 yards — almost all between the tackles — after West Salem’s failed conversion before taking a knee on three straight snaps to finish the game.

“We hadn’t run the ball super-well until that point,” Yashinsky said. “It was important for us to be able to run it a little bit there. We made some adjustments and put some guys in different places after watching some film during the delay, but (the Panthers) weren’t going to let us get outside.”

Senior running back Luke Noel carried 15 times for 76 yards to lead the Panthers and was much more effective as the game progressed. He received all seven handoffs on West Salem’s second touchdown drive and picked up 33 yards.

Noel also scored West Salem’s first touchdown on an 11-yard run. McConkey kicked the extra point after that one and tied the game at 7 with 6:13 left in the first half.

The Hilltoppers broke that tie on a big pass play just before the end of the half. Onalaska called a timeout after picking up a first down at its own 46, and Skifton came out throwing.

He saw senior Matty Burnette racing down the left sideline with West Salem’s Andy Johnson and lofted a pass that sailed over Johnson and fell into Burnette’s hands around the 20. He raced to the end zone, and sophomore Mallory Meighan kicked her second extra point for the 14-7 halftime lead.

Skifton completed 14 of 27 passes for 176 yards, and Burnette had two catches for 103 yards and the touchdown. Senior Nick Odom caught seven passes for 41 yards, and Brady Kuhn led the Hilltoppers with 64 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The Panthers were able to point to some basic mistakes that made big differences in the outcome. They turned the ball over twice and had eight penalties that cost them 55 yards.

A big turnover came near the end of the third quarter, when West Salem started a drive at its own 42 and moved to the Onalaska 7 over the course of eight plays.

McConkey tossed a short pass to Kennedy, who broke through a couple of defenders and made a reach for the goal line. The ball came loose when he extended his arms, and it was ruled a fumble instead of a touchdown. Sebastian Smith recovered the ball for the touchback to preserve the Hilltoppers’ lead with 2:35 left in the quarter.

“That’s a big play, and we pride ourselves in being on the plus side of turnovers,” Jehn said. “We have to take the ball away, and we certainly can’t give it up. We also didn’t capitalize on some early takeaways.

“But we need to punch it in there.”