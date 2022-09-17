WATCH NOW: High school football--West Salem does it all in win over Altoona

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School football team is playing with focus and confidence, and both of those things were bad for Altoona on Friday.

From Luke Noel’s blocked punt on the Railroaders’ first possession to Chris Calico’s 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Panthers thoroughly controlled their fourth straight opponent for a fourth straight victory.

Noel rushed for three touchdowns, and Chris Calico scored twice as West Salem (4-1, 3-0) pummeled Altoona 55-12 in a Coulee Conference game that included solid play in every phase of the game.

The Panthers piled up 404 total yards behind Noel and a very efficient performance from quarterback Brett McConkey, held the Railroaders to 61 yards in the first half, nearly returned an interception for a touchdown and had the blocked punt to go with an interception and a fumble recovery.

“What a team effort in all phases,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “We had different players hitting paydirt. It really felt good to see.”

It’s not like the Panthers haven’t been giving Jehn reasons to smile in recent weeks, but everything seemed to be balanced and clicking against the Railroaders (2-3, 1-2), who were never able to get running back Colin Boyarski and his 136-yard rushing average on track.

West Salem swarmed Boyarski whenever he touched the ball and held him to 48 yards on 12 carries while cutting Altoona possessions short and striking quickly the times it had the ball.

McConkey completed 10 of 12 passes for 261 yards and had four completions for plays of at least 27 yards. Senior Brennan Kennedy caught five of those passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.

“It was nice to be able to pass the ball like that because it also opens up the run game,” said Kennedy, whose 67-yard touchdown catch gave the Panthers a 26-6 lead with 9 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first half. “Luke’s already unstoppable, but it’s great when we can throw the ball a lot like that.”

The only momentum the Railroaders could build was when Hunter Hibbard returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to answer West Salem’s first score. Both teams missed the conversion, and it left the score tied at 6 with 5:17 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers quickly stopped the momentum with a four-play drive that was capped by a short pass from McConkey to junior Abram Lassen, who used a strong cut and his speed as a sprinter on the track and field team to make it a 62-yard scoring play.

“He’s a speedster, a guy on our (800-meter) relay that qualified for state,” Jehn said of Lassen, who also had a 27-yard catch that set up Noel’s third touchdown run in the third quarter. “He’s played quarterback for us at the lower levels, but we just want to try and get him the football.”

Noel only carried the ball 10 times for 41 yards, but the three touchdowns ran his season total to 12.