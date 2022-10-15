WATCH NOW: High school football--West Salem rolls over La Crosse Aquinas in second half

A long drive, touchdown.

An interception, touchdown.

A short punt, touchdown.

The West Salem High School football team trailed Aquinas by a touchdown at halftime of Friday night’s Coulee Conference championship game, but it didn’t take long for it to initiate a snowball effect that led to a championship at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The Panthers scored three touchdowns in a span of 6 minutes, 7 seconds to swing momentum for good and overwhelm the Blugolds in the second half of a 28-14 victory.

Senior Luke Noel rushed for three touchdowns, and West Salem (8-1, 7-0) held Aquinas (8-1, 6-1) to 15 total yards with a patient and opportunistic approach after halftime to win a game that had been talked about since the season began, if not sooner.

.”Those were 21 quick points,” said Aquinas coach Tom Lee, whose team had won 24 straight games, including last year’s WIAA Division 5 state championship. “That was a good job of finishing by a good high school football team.”

The Panthers won their eighth straight game and claimed the Coulee title upon their return to the conference with a solid all-around performance. But it was the first three times they touched the ball in the second half that changed the night for both teams.

West Salem started with a 12-play, 83-yard drive that opened the second half. The Panthers’ biggest play was a 13-yard pass completion from Brett McConkey to Brennan Kennedy on the third play, but they worked hard at establishing Noel out of the backfield.

The senior was given the ball six times — and on each of the last four snaps — as the Panthers took 7:36 off the clock and tied the game when he scored from the 10 on a third-and-4 play.

“We knew we could just pound the ball down the field, and that’s what we did,” said Noel, who finished with 107 yards on 30 carries and scored his 20th, 21st and 22nd touchdowns of the season. “The line just kept moving guys, and we kept going.”

Tying the game was one thing, but an interception by Brennan Kennedy on the Blugolds’ next possession started shifting the look of the game more quickly.

Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, who completed 5 of 13 passes for 148 yards and two first-half touchdowns, was looking for Collin Conzemius, but Kennedy jumped the route and made the interception around the Aquinas 35-yard line. He returned it to the 2, and Noel was in the end zone a second time just two plays later.

“Flottmeyer was just reading that the whole time, so I came up and took it,” said Kennedy, who recorded his sixth interception.

The return was as big as the interception because it gave the Panthers a chance at a quick score to keep the Blugolds reeling.

“The return was huge because it made it an even bigger play,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “That set us up for another touchdown and really kept things rolling for us.”

West Salem’s defense came up big again by holding Aquinas without a first down on its next possession and forcing them to punt from their own 12. That punt sailed out of bounds at the Aquinas 31 and set the Panthers up with another short field.

The eighth play of that drive ended up being a Noel touchdown run from the 1 on fourth down, and it put the finishing touch on turning a seven-point deficit into a 14-point lead with 10:17 left in the game.

McConkey completed 11 of 13 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown and added 48 rushing yards on 16 carries. He was also a juggernaut on third down by rushing or passing for a first down six times in those situations.

“We had a lot of big plays there,” McConkey said.”We had a lot of big plays helped us out in this game, and a lot of them came on third down.”

Flottmeyer and McConkey both made big throws early in the game before the Panthers opted to grind things out in the second half.

Flottmeyer connected with Conzemius on a 60-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring before McConkey dropped a perfect pass in the arms of Chris Calico near midfield for a 87-yard touchdown pass to get the Panthers within 8-7 in the second quarter.

Two plays later, Flottmeyer hit David Malin for a 73-yard touchdown pass that put the Blugolds back in front 14-7 with 8:51 left in the first half. But Flottmeyer completed just one pass the rest of the game, and it went for no gain and ended up a lost fumble.

"They have a dynamic and dangerous offense," Jehn said of the Blugolds. "We kept them off the field as much as we could in the second half and di for about two-thirds of the third quarter, and that limited their chances."

West Salem ran 52 plays and Aquinas 16 after halftime.

"We didn't help ourselves," Lee said. "It was tough for us to run the ball, and we had some self-inflicted things where we went backwards. But they helped with some of those self-inflicted things, too, with what they did defensively."