WATCH NOW: High school football: Blair-Taylor beats undefeated C-FC

Blair-Taylor's football team handed Cochrane-Fountain City its first loss of the season Friday night, traveling to Fountain City and beating the Pirates 31-17 on their home turf.

The Wildcats’ win evened the records of the two teams at 5-1 in second-place in the Dairyland Conference standings. When C-FC hosts 6-0 Pepin/Alma next Friday, there will be a chance for a three-way tie for the conference crown on the line.

Despite the disappointment of the first defeat, head coach Jesse Cyrus made sure his team knew they still have a shot at a conference title and a deep playoff run ahead of them.

“The biggest thing is the season’s far from over,” Cyrus said. “Learn from what we didn’t do right tonight, learn from what we did do right tonight and make the improvements for next week and moving forward.”

Blair-Taylor (5-3, 5-1) had a firm control for the majority of the game, marching down the field on the game-opening drive and taking a lead the Wildcats would not relinquish on a 46-yard rush by junior running back Jackson Shramek. A two-point conversion was no good, putting B-T up 6-0 on the Pirates (7-1, 5-1).

Both defenses clamped down for much of the rest of the half, but the Wildcats extended their lead with just under three minutes until halftime when B-T sophomore quarterback Ethan Knisley scampered for a six-yard score. Again the two-point conversion was no good, and the Wildcats’ lead was 12-0.

C-FC came alive near the end of the half.

The Pirates quickly moved to midfield and junior receiver Gavin Rich broke a pair of tackles on a 49-yard receiving touchdown for a 12-7 score at 1:52.

Blair-Taylor fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Pirates pounced on the ball at the 21-yard line, with a 22-yard field goal from sophomore Grayden Barum a few plays later for a 12-10 score that would hold until halftime.

With hindsight, Cyrus wishes the team would have scored again for a lead, but it was nice to even cut it close after playing a sub-par half overall.

“For how we played in the first half, for us to get it to that by halftime, that was huge,” Cyrus said.

The Pirates received the kickoff to start the second half, but could not get their offense going.

Conversely, Blair-Taylor was able to score twice in the third quarter to extend the lead to 24-10. Knisley scored his second touchdown of the day on a 24-yard rush early in the period, and he threw a 38-yard touchdown on a wheel route to senior Evan Nehring late in the quarter as well.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, Pirates junior running back Tanner Schieffer found the end zone on a six-yard rush to cut the deficit to 24-17 with 6:10 left.

Despite not playing well to that point, Cyrus was happy his team did not toss in the towel and tried to claw their way back into it.

“When things aren’t perfectly going your way, to still give yourself a chance, what else can you ask for. That’s big,” he said.

The Wildcats were able to put the game away on the next drive, though, as Knisley scored his third rushing touchdown of the night on a 15-yard keeper with 3:39 remaining to make it 31-17.

Blair-Taylor’s key to victory was that it was able to do what no team has done so far this year and shut down Schieffer. The junior running back came into the game with 959 yards and 15 touchdowns, but was held to just 14 carries for 18 yards with a touchdown Friday night.

His previous single-game low was 102 yards last week against Augusta, but the stout Blair-Taylor defense loaded the box and forced the Pirates to try to rely on the pass.

Next week, the Pirates will take on Dairyland Conference top-dog Pepin/Alma at 7 p.m. on C-FC’s home turf with the title on the line. Blair-Taylor will host last-place Eleva Strum, which has not won a conference game yet this year.