WATCH NOW: High school football: La Crosse Aquinas sparks comeback for win over G-E-T

GALESVILLE — The Aquinas High School football team has been dominant in the second halves of games so far in the 2022 season.

However, coach Tom Lee would not mind if the team started games in a similar fashion, as well. It would have helped in its Coulee Conference opener against G-E-T on Friday.

“We believe we’re built for the second half, and I told them after the game, it’s okay to play the first half, too,” Lee said.

The Blugolds struggled in the first half Friday, turning the ball over three times and trailing G-E-T by a 22-14 score at halftime of the two teams’ Coulee Conference opener.

With some halftime adjustments, Aquinas (3-0, 1-0 Coulee) was able to right the ship and shut down the Red Hawks in the second half with a 30-0 shutout for a 44-22 come-from-behind win.

On the game’s opening drive, a pair of mistakes doomed the Blugolds.

A 48-yard screen pass touchdown was called back because of a block in the back penalty, and a few plays later G-E-T sophomore defensive back Kyle Seiling tipped a pass from Aquinas senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, and Red Hawks (0-3, 0-1) senior defensive lineman Brandt Robinson made a diving catch for an interception at the 33-yard line.

G-E-T was forced into a three-and-out punt on the ensuing drive, and Aquinas’ offense struck quickly with a trick play as Flottmeyer passed to junior receiver Walter Berns, who then hit wide open freshman receiver Logan Becker in stride for a 56-yard score. A two-point conversion run by Damien Lee put the Blugolds ahead 8-0 at 8:39 in the first.

The Red Hawks were again forced to punt, but this time the defense held firm as senior defensive back Ben Hilton forced and recovered a fumble near midfield. G-E-T drove into the red zone, but faced fourth-and-1 from the 7-yard line, with senior Nate Schindler busting through the line to score on the play.

On the two-point conversion, G-E-T junior quarterback Cody Schmitz scrambled all around the field before eventually finding senior Brady Seiling in the end zone to tie the score at 8 with 17 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Just 14 seconds into the second quarter, the Blugolds coughed up their third turnover of the game as Flottmeyer was hit as he threw and the ball fell right into the arms of Kyle Seiling in the red zone, returning the ball to the 27-yard line.

The Red Hawks chewed more than five minutes of clock on their drive, ending in Schindler’s second score of the night, this time a 3-yard rush for a 15-8 lead at 6:09.

It was an uncharacteristic start for the typically strong Flottmeyer, with a pair of turnovers in less than a half of play. To shake off his funk, the senior turned to the wisdom of an Emmy-winning fictional football-turned-soccer coach’s mantra of having a short memory.

“You know Ted Lasso? Be a goldfish. What I need to do is be a goldfish, forget about that, and move on,” Flottmeyer said. “That’s what good quarterbacks do, and if I want to be a good quarterback, I need to do that. I’m not going to be perfect, I’m going to make mistakes. I’m human, I hope people know that.”

The advice worked, as Flottmeyer moved the team down the field and took the ball into the end zone himself on a 23-yard rush to bring Aquinas within one point, before G-E-T snuffed out the two-point try for a 15-14 Red Hawks lead with 2:42 left.

Typically a run-heavy group, G-E-T shifted into a two-minute drill thanks to a 31-yard contested catch by senior tight end Elijah Sorenson that set up a Schindler two-yard score, his third of the day, for a 22-14 Red Hawks lead that would hold until halftime.

Knowing Aquinas’ penchant for passing, the Red Hawks coaching staff worked hard to draw up a game plan to limit that style of play. Combined with gutsy play from the guys on the field, coach Paul Anderson could not have asked much more.

“I have to say this, our defensive staff all week came up with an excellent plan to stop their passing game. I’m so proud of the way we played in the first half,” he said.

On the Aquinas sideline, the Blugolds staff took notice of the stellar game plan as well, and in the locker room, they began to plan for a counterattack.

“Coach (Steve) Kramer, our offensive coordinator, decided this is what they’re giving us, we’re trying to take what we want instead of what they’re giving us,” Lee said. “We decided to run the ball and we really pounded the ball.”

That plan worked, as the Blugolds moved the ball with ease throughout the second half.

Senior running back Calvin Hargrove had both a rushing and receiving score, Flottmeyer scored again on the ground and sophomore Kyle White rushed for a touchdown as well in the 30-point comeback effort, with a safety on a bad punt snap adding onto the point total.

Flottmeyer rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, with White having one score and 37 yards on five carries. Hargrove led the way with 13 carries and 102 yards with a touchdown.

While the Blugolds do not typically run often, Flottmeyer was excited for his teammates to get involved in the action.

“I was so proud of their effort. We don’t really run the ball at all, for those guys to step up in a game where we needed to run the ball is really big, and we’re going to need that when we go on all year,” Flottmeyer said.

Through the air, Flottmeyer went 16 for 25 with 166 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Becker led the team in receiving with 56 yards and a score on two catches. Hargrove had three catches for 40 yards and one score,

For the Red Hawks, the second-half comedown was in part due to their first-half success. After doing all they could to take a first-half lead, there was not enough left in the tank.

“We had a lot of cramping, so we probably were a little too jacked up at halftime and didn’t take care of our bodies,” Anderson said.

Schmitz went 3 for 7 for 67 yards through the air, also rushing 15 times for 45 yards. Schindler led the way on the ground with 19 carries on 58 yards and three scores, with Brady Seiling rushing five times for 49 yards and senior Warren Stoner carrying six times for 41 yards.

It was the second tough loss of the season for the Red Hawks, leading in the second half against both Aquinas and Mondovi before eventually losing. The two squads are a pair of highly-regarded teams in the Small Division of The Associated Press state rankings, with Aquinas ranked second and Mondovi tied for sixth.

Taking on a top-flight foe is not something the Red Hawks will ever shy away from, though.

“We’ll take the challenge anytime,” Anderson said.

For Aquinas, it was the first victory of the conference season as the team tries to stretch its Coulee championship streak to two seasons in a row.

Aquinas will be back in action next week with a home conference game at 7 p.m. against Altoona at UW-La Crosse. G-E-T will be on the road for a 7 p.m. Coulee game at Black River Falls.