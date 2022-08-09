WATCH NOW: High school football—Senior steps up for Westby with position change

WESTBY — The Westby High School football team’s 2022 season was put into motion just minutes after their 2021 season ended.

After losing in their WIAA Division 5 playoff opener against Stratford, wide receiver and defensive back Bo Milutnovich approached coach Andy Hulst and made his intentions known.

“The game was over for maybe five minutes before (Bo) came up to me and another assistant, grabbed me and just said, ‘I want to be the starting quarterback next year,’” Hulst said. “He said, ‘I want this bad and I’ll lead the team. I’ll do whatever it takes.’ He said he’d still play defense because he was a good defender. My mind was kind of made up right there.”

The senior Milutnovich — the Norsemen’s leading receiver last season — will go from catching balls to throwing them as the new Westby quarterback that hopes to continue to rise with a young roster.

With only one other quarterback listed on the roster entering the season, Milutnovich said he debated making the request for a while before he and his coaches agreed that the positional move would best help the team.

“I debated it for about two weeks near the end of last season trying to figure out how to help the team,” Milutnovich said. “I don’t think it’s been any different. Same sport, same principles, just a different way of lining up.”

Through three days of practice without pads and helmets, Hulst said Thursday that Milutnovich’s work in the offseason is showing.

“(Milutnovich) has put the work and the effort in,” Hulst said. “He’s done team camp stuff and lifting. He’s ready for it and I think he’ll do a pretty nice job for us this year. Plus, he’s got the athletic ability to make some plays for sure.”

While he still learns the ins-and-outs of the quarterback position, Milutnovich said it helps knowing the tendencies of his wide receivers having played alongside many of them last year. The senior also said he can sympathize with his players better, understanding how difficult it can be catching balls.

“It helps a lot having some compassion for them,” Milutnovich said. “Dropped balls, I know it, I’ve been there. It’s part of the game.”

After winning two games in 2019 and failing to record a victory in their COVID-season schedule, the Norsemen went 5-5 and reached the playoffs last season with only seven seniors. Hulst finds himself in a similar situation this season with only nine seniors to lead his team.

“I would credit the seven seniors last year with having really good seasons and helping us get back on track,” Hulst said. “To get us back in the playoffs and get some wins and excitement, but there are only seven seniors so you get a lot of kids this year that played last year quite a bit. I hope we see that pay off and I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw that.”

While their leading receiver moves positions, the Norsemen still return senior tight end and first-team All Coulee-Conference player Brett Crume. Crume also had 41 tackles as a defensive back.

“It’ll be interesting,” Hulst said. “We went from young skill position players to a more veteran group of wide receivers and running backs, but we lost some good senior lineman. I think we’re not just going to put everything under center and create a pile of bodies, we’re going to have to spread it out a little bit…If we can get the ball to some of our athletes in space, we’ll be fine.”

Junior fullback and defensive lineman Brett Stenslien had a breakout sophomore campaign, recording 507 rushing yards and a team high six sacks. Hulst credits off the field work by Stenslien for transforming himself into a great player.

“I think all of (Stenslien) success is a credit to his work ethic and what he’s put into the weight room,” Hulst said. “Without that, he’s not the player he is. He’s made himself a really good player and a really good athlete.”

Stenslien saw his number called on rushing plays 95 times, leading to the junior focusing on his offensive game during the offseason.

“I’ve gone to a lot of camps and have been training hard to help my team win this year,” Stenslien said. “I definitely (want to improve) as a fullback. I want to show out and show what I’m made of.”

Westby opens their season on Aug. 18 with a Thursday night home game against Richland Center. Their conference schedule begins on Sept. 2 at West Salem.