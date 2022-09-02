WATCH NOW: High school football: Six rushing touchdowns fuel Logan in MVC victory over Sparta

Heading into Logan High School football team's 43-29 win over Sparta High School at Swanson Field on Friday, Rangers coach Casey Knoble wasn’t sure whether Spartans star quarterback Thomas Laufenberg would be able to play.

Once Laufenberg trotted out with a brace fastened to his injured right knee and orchestrated two scoring drives in the first quarter, Knoble said he knew a defensive adjustment needed to be made.

“We had heard maybe yes, maybe no, and then he was playing,” Knoble said of Laufenberg’s pregame status. “We basically scraped our whole defense and put in a different defense after the first quarter because he’s that good and that special.”

Logan buckled down against Laufenberg and Sparta over the next three quarters, and both senior running back Eli Reynolds and junior quarterback Johnny Leaver ran wild to give the Rangers a win in their MVC opener. Reynolds rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and Leaver posted 188 rushing yards and also had three scores. Overall, Logan rushed for 465 yards on 58 carries in the win.

The Rangers (2-1, 1-0) swiftly rebounded from two early deficits in the first quarter after Laufenberg connected with Sparta’s senior wide receiver Carson Kelsey on two touchdowns. Reynolds’ 39-yard touchdown run put Logan up 7-6 early, and Leaver snuck in the end zone on a 3-yard keeper with 9:28 left in the half to give the Rangers a 14-13 advantage in the second quarter.

Holding a 21-16 lead at the game’s midpoint, Logan scored touchdowns on its first three drives out of the halftime break to take command of the game. Reynolds broke free for a 60-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter and added a 5-yard score on the Rangers’ ensuing drive to break open the game.

Kelsey scampered for a long touchdown out of the Wildcat formation to make it 43-29 in the fourth quarter, but the Rangers drained the clock on their final drive to end the game. The receiver scored all four touchdowns for the Spartans (1-1, 0-1) and racked up 269 total yards in the loss. Laufenberg finished 8-21 for 243 passing yards and rushed seven times for 72 yards.

Logan ran the ball on over 95% of its offensive snaps, and Reynolds said the team’s confidence in its rushing attack stems from its staunch offensive line.

“Gabe Kattchee, Griffin Schroeder, Sterling Meyer, all these guys play a huge part for us,” Reynolds said. “I know I have that line to trust in. That bond I have with all of them is amazing.”

Leaver echoed Reynolds’ praise of the offensive line and said sharing the backfield with Reynolds has allowed Logan to stretch its opponents’ defenses during its two-game win streak.

“Having Eli by my side, when there’s both of us as a threat, (and) it’s hard for the defense to cover both of us,” Leaver said. “With our line on top of that, there’s a good chance we’re getting five-plus yards on every carry.”

As the clock dwindled toward zero, Knoble met Sparta coach Adam Dow near midfield for an extended meeting, with both coaching staffs and players exchanging hugs instead of handshakes after the game. The Spartans were playing just eight days after their teammate JD Olson died in a car accident last Thursday.

A moment of silence occurred before the game, and two Sparta players held Olson’s No. 47 jersey while the Logan band played the national anthem.

“My hat’s off to them for even playing tonight after the week they had. I’m so moved by their coaches and their coaching staff about how they’ve handled things,” Knoble said. “I’m glad we won, but there’s bigger things than this game.”

Logan travels to Reedsburg next Friday for the two school’s first ever conference matchup. Sparta returns home to continue its conference slate on the same day against Tomah.