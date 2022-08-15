WATCH NOW: High school football—Yashinsky confident in Onalaska offense

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School football squad was two points shy of being the highest scoring team in the Mississippi Valley Conference in 2021 behind a First Team All-Conference season from quarterback Ayden Larson.

If coach Tom Yashinsky’s confidence is anything to go by, the Hilltoppers may be onto something even greater.

“I feel better than I did last year,” Yashinsky said. “I don’t remember us scoring a point in our scrimmage last year. I feel a lot better. Our offensive line is growing and our skill guys are pretty talented, so I like our group a lot.”

The Hilltoppers — who went 5-4 with a WIAA playoff berth last season — put the finishing touches on offseason training Friday with a scrimmage versus Hudson High School in the rain. Yashinsky said Hudson’s defense helped him eye the one thing he wants to fix in his offense.

“They had a really good first-team defense,” Yashinsky said. “I think we have to get better at run blocking. I know we can throw it this year but we have to be able to run the ball too, so run blocking has got to get better. Our offensive line did pretty well in pass protection. A lot of good things and other things we need to clean up.”

The offense will be operating with a new man under center, junior quarterback Adam Skifton. Skifton threw nine passes last season, including one for a touchdown, while recording 39 tackles as a defensive back. The new Hilltoppers quarterback is thankful to be surrounded by a plethora of good skill position players, including First Team All-Conference senior wide receiver Nicky Odom.

“I think I’ve adjusted really well,” Skifton said. “I have a lot of really good people helping me get through to this level…Our offense is pretty confident. We know we have strengths in running and passing with weapons to use.”

The elements didn’t slow Skifton in his scrimmage performance, being able to connect with Odom and other receivers with decent accuracy in Onalaska’s RPO heavy offense.

“So far I’m very impressed,” Odom said. “He’s been doing great things. We have a lot of weapons to use with him, so with his arm we’re going to have a great thing going here.”

Odom had 79 receptions and eight receiving touchdowns last season. Yashinsky isn’t opposed to using Odom anywhere after the receiver also recorded two rushing touchdowns in 2021.

“We’re going to find a way to get (Odom) the ball 10 to 12 times a game,” Yashinsky said. “It might be in the backfield, punt return, kick return. There’s a lot of different ways. If the ball is in Nicky’s hands, good things are going to happen.”

Along with Odom, Yashinsky will have junior running back Brady Kuhn in the backfield after rushing for 497 yards in an injury-shortened season. Junior wide receiver Matty Burnette had 18 receptions last season for the Hilltoppers.

The anchor of the defense is senior linebacker Sam Pica, who beyond leading the team in tackles last season carries leadership qualities Yashinsky said holds up his side of the ball.

“(Pica) has service academy aspirations,” Yashinsky said. “That’s kind of his thing. He’s pretty straight-forward, one of our captains and he does a great job of keeping everyone in line and accountable. Most importantly, he holds himself accountable. He’s one of the best leaders we’ve had.”

Pica said he’s been taking on a role in the offseason introducing newer players to the program, with starters like outside linebacker Connor Johansen and safety Ben Faas having graduated.

“A lot of this offseason was helping other guys understand stuff,” Pica said. “We were going through drills with them, talking with coaches and allowing new players who need to step up to do so. We’re helping them through some stuff, getting them in the weight room. It’s a team focus, not an individual thing.”

Senior linebacker Levi Bolstad and Pica each had a team-high three sacks last season. Another senior linebacker, Aiden Sommerfield, returns after recording 37 tackles and three turnovers last year.

“We’ve got a lot of guys with experience,” Pica said. “We’re switching up some stuff from last year trying to improve ourselves. We’ve got some new guys that are meshing pretty good and we saw that today. I think we’ll continue to set ourselves up over the next couple of weeks.”

One of the younger Hilltoppers who took advantage of the wet-weather scrimmage was junior defensive back Evan Anderson, who recorded a pair of interceptions during the practice.

Onalaska opens their season at home Friday against nonconference foe West Salem. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.