WATCH NOW: High school girls basketball--La Crosse Aquinas completes unbeaten MVC season

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team wasn't happy with the way Logan was able to hang around in their first meeting of the season a couple of weeks ago.

The Blugolds were determined to make a different impression Thursday at the Logan fieldhouse and did in a 73-38 MVC victory that was very different than the 14-point win they picked up on Feb. 4.

"They gave us all we could handle at our place," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of the Rangers. "I didn't feel like we were great defensively that night, either.

"We established ourselves early tonight. After Jojo (Davis) made a couple of good runs at the hoop, we kept her out of there and contested a lot more shots."

Aquinas (19-4, 12-0), ranked seventh in Division 4 by The Associated Press, completed another unbeaten conference season, won its 89th straight MVC game and ended its regular season on a good note.

The Blugolds are seeded second for the upcoming for the upcoming WIAA regional series and host either seventh-seeded Boscobel (17-6) or 10th-seeded Fennimore (11-12) in a regional semifinal on Feb. 25.

Logan (9-13, 4-7) held its last lead at 6-4 when Aaliyah Hamilton hit two free throws after a drive to the basket.

Danica Silcox answered with a 3-pointer, Maddie Murphy followed that with a layup, and Macy Donarski closed out a quick 8-0 run with a three-point play.

A 3 by Ashley Janisch stopped the run, but the Blugolds again scored eight straight, and Donarski finished this run with a steal and layup to make it 20-9 with 7 minutes, 45 seconds left in the half.

The junior point guard and Saint Louis University commit scored 13 of her 18 points in the first half and gave the Blugolds a 39-13 halftime lead with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

That's when Aquinas turned up the defense.

The Rangers had trouble even getting up a shot and turned the ball over five times in the opening minutes. The turnovers snowballed, and the pace quickened just the way the Blugolds desired.

"I think our defense really turned up in this game, and we executed well," said Macy Donarski, who also had 10 assists and three steals. "We did what we wanted to do tonight."

Senior Jacy Weisbrod made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points for the Blugolds, who put the game away with the first 13 points of the second half. Weisbrod also had a team-high seven rebounds.

Davis scored a team-high 13 points for the Rangers, who close out their regular season by hosting Sparta (9-13, 2-9) on Friday.

"We wanted to try a variety of defenses throughout the course of that game help get us prepared for what's coming," Dave Donarski said. "We literally played five different defenses against them."

Shea Bahr and Silcox each added 10 points for Aquinas, which beat Logan for the 18th time in a row.

Todd Sommerfeldt canbe reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.