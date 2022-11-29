ONALASKA — There were 5 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half when Onalaska Luther High School sophomore Macie Neumeister made a free throw to get the Knights within two points of visiting Aquinas.

Luther held up to the Blugolds’ pressure defense early and made enough shots to hang around and build a little confidence in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday.

Aquinas had scored six straight points, but sophomore Payton Holub made a 3-pointer that was followed by Neumeister’s free throw. Neumeister also made the second attempt, but a lane violation wiped out the point.

That’s when Macy Donarski decided she’d had enough, and it was the beginning of the end for Luther.

Donarski scored 14 of her game-high 22 points between Neumeister’s free throw and the end of the first half to send the Blugolds on their way toward a 73-36 victory.

“I thought (the Knights) did a really good job in the first 15 minutes,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “They weren’t turning it over, and we were rotating poorly and fouling like crazy.

“Once we got our tempo a little bit and some transition, now people are getting their feet set, getting better looks at the basket, and that leads to easier (shots).

“And then Macy got aggressive, and they were in a modified box-and-one most of the game, and she was able to find her way through people.”

Macy Donarski, a University of Montana commit, scored or assisted on the next 15 Aquinas baskets, and a huge run by the Blugolds (3-1) as junior teammate Maddie Murphy started and ended that streak with two of her three 3-pointers.

The senior point guard hit a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play during a 23-7 run that closed out the half and gave the Blugolds control.

That was more like the way Aquinas wanted to play after splitting two games to prominent teams from Minnesota during a weekend invitational in Mendota Heights, Minn.

“Starting the game with high defensive intensity has to be a focus of ours,” Macy Donarski said. “And not letting things like that happen ever again.”

Holub’s 3-pointer came with 6:13 on the clock, and Luther didn’t get another field goal until senior Mackenzie Van Loon beat the halftime buzzer with a putback.

Macy Donarski made 9 of 17 shots to top the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season and added nine assists and seven steals to help Aquinas win its second game in a row and drop Luther to 1-2.

The Blugolds made 11 of 24 attempts from the 3-point line, and senior Autumn Passehl made 5 of her 11 attempts to finish with 15 points. Murphy’s three 3s helped her to a 16-point performance.

Sophomore Allie Zittel scored 10 points to lead the Knights, and senior Hannah Matzke added seven.

Senior Shea Bahr came back from early foul trouble to hit two straight 3-pointers during the Aquinas run at the end of the first half, and senior Barcha Hnizdilova put together a personal 8-0 run in the second by scoring all of her points in one bunch.