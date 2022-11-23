WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School girls basketball team started its season with a 73-50 nonconference win over Sparta on Tuesday.

The Panthers outscored the Spartans by 13 points in the first half and 10 in the second to pull away for the victory.

Sophomore Sydney Quick scored 15 points to lead four West Salem players in double figures. Senior Anna McConkey added 12, junior Reece Sackett 10 and sophomore Megan Anderson 10.

McConkey scored eight in the first half, and Quick had nine in the second.

Amelia Russ scored 12 and Evie Tripp 11 for Sparta (1-2).

Onalaska Luther 58, Melrose-Mindoro 56

MELROSE — Allie Zittel’s floater in the lane with 1.5 seconds left gave the Knights (1-1) a victory over the Mustangs.

Zittel scored 13 points as Luther (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening loss to Bangor.

Senior forward Hannah Matzke scored a team-high 16 points and had 10 of them in the second half, and sophomore Payton Holub made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points for the Knights.

Senior Lilly Radcliffe scored 36 points for Melrose-Mindoro (1-2). She made five 3-pointers and scored 19 of her points after halftime

River Falls 40, Holmen 32

HOLMEN — Junior Izzy Jahr scored all seven of her team-high points in the second half for the Vikings (0-2). Senior Molly Twitchell and freshman Macy Kline each added six points for Holmen.

Prairie du Chien 68, Logan 25

The Blackhawks (2-1) made 10 3-pointers, and senior Ashlynn Knapp scored a game-high 16 points.

Knapp made five 3-pointers — four in the first half — as Prairie du Chien won its second game in a row.

The Blackhawks were up 18-10 when Ada Thurman hit a shot for the Rangers in the first half. But Prairie du Chien scored the last 23 points of the half and made four 3-pointers over the final 8:10. Senior Shayla Straka added 15 points and sophomore Tannah Radloff 14 for the Blackhawks.

Senior Jazzy Davis scored seven points to lead the Rangers, and she scored all of them after halftime.Aaliyah Hamilton added six.

Menomonie 50, Onalaska 44

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Hilltoppers cut a 13-point deficit to two in the second half, but the Mustangs held on for the win.

Junior Sidney Fillbach scored a team-high 18 points in coach Tom Cowley’s debut with the team.

C-FC 64, Arcadia 58

ARCADIA — Senior Breah Golden scored 21 of her team-high 32 points in the first half for the Raiders.

Golden made five 3-pointers and hit three of them in the second half. Casidi Pehler added 13 points for Arcadia, which allowed C-FC junior Lexi Pronschinske to make four 3-pointers and score a game-high 33 points.

Pronschinske scored 16 points in the first half and 17 in the second.

Cashton 57, Seneca 21

CASHTON — The Eagles were led by Braylee Hyatt’s 15 points and had a 32-12 lead by halftime against the Indians.

Eleven players scored for Cashton, and Taylor Schendel had six of her 10 in the first half.

Eau Claire Memorial 80, Tomah 32

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Timberwolves (1-1) lost for the first time this season.

Viroqua 49, Weston 29

CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Blackhawks (2-1) won their second game in a row.

Boscobel 58, De Soto 28

DE SOTO — The Pirates (0-2) remained winless with a one-sided loss.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Coulee Region 4, Eau Claire North 3 (2 OT)

ONALASKA — The Cyclones won their opener at the OmniCenter behind a hat trick from junior Makenna LaFleur.

Samara Collins tied the game at 1 in the third period, and LaFleur followed with her first two. She completed the trick in the second overtime.

Sophomore Diana Hanson was in net for the Cyclones and stopped 27 of the 30 shots directed her way.