WATCH NOW: High school volleyball--First-place Holmen stops La Crosse Logan in four sets

HOLMEN — Kyla Christnovich hammered down a kill at the net, turned back toward her Holmen High School volleyball team, smiled and pointed at teammate Rayna McArdle.

McArdle set up the shot that Christnovich converted with authority, and it seemed to indicate that the Vikings were rolling again.

Logan was able to win the second set at Bernie L. Ferry Field House on Tuesday, but McArdle wasn’t about to let the Rangers walk away with another MVC victory.

McArdle’s influence was felt more and more as the match passed, and her play was critical as Holmen beat Logan 25-18, 17-25, 25-8, 25-18 to maintain first place in the MVC standings.

McArdle had 20 kills, 20 assists, four digs, two aces and a block for the Vikings (14-4 overall, 5-1 MVC), who lead second-place Aquinas (16-6, 4-1) by a half-game.

“Rayna had an amazing night,” Holmen coach Kelly Grabowenski said. “She made it so impossible for them to defend her, and she lit up the court.”

She also provided a big performance during a match that required it after the Rangers (2-3 MVC) entered with consecutive victories over Aquinas and Tomah last week. Logan was without injured senior Jazzy Davis, but Holmen found itself tied after two sets on Tuesday.

“We got a little complacent in the second game and weren’t as disciplined as we could be,” Grabowenski said. “But we came back and did what we needed to do in games three and four.”

Much of that was funneled through McArdle during a match-swinging 25-8 victory in the third set.

Her assist on that Christnovich kill put the Vikings in front 7-2, and the four kills McArdle added during the rest of the set put Holmen back on track.

“They started winning the serve and pass game,” McArdle said of the second set. “We struggle with that sometimes, but we pulled it together by crushing them in the third set.

“We were able to put it away, and we were differentiating our hitters better (in the third and fourth sets).

Junior Ava Dettwiler had seven kills, 14 assists and 14 digs for Logan, which used a strong block to stay in the match before getting a little overwhelmed at the net in the third. Liberty Sprain added five kills and Ella Boge and Molly Erickson nine digs apiece.

Freshman Charley Casey had nine kills for Holmen, and Christnovich added eight. Senior Grace Eickhoff had 23 assists and 12 digs, and freshman Macy Kline had a team-high 25 digs.

The win gives the Vikings eight wins in nine matches since a five-set home loss to the Blugolds on Aug. 30. Holmen won the first two sets of that match but seems to have recovered from a difficult final result.

“After the Aquinas game, we’ve been working on the little things like getting our passes down, so we can run our middles or one of our strongest hitters,” McArdle said. “We were able to do that in this game, and we had a lot of hammer kills and were able to work through a lot of our issues.”