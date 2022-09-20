WATCH NOW: High school volleyball--Holmen posts MVC sweep of Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School volleyball team attacked Holmen on Tuesday night with a much scrappier approach than it did when the teams met for the first time almost one month ago.

The Hilltoppers made dives on the floor, extended points and went toe to toe with a team that swept them to begin the season. While that made for a better showing, it didn’t lead to a different outcome.

The Vikings kicked off a big week with a pretty consistent effort in beating Onalaska 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 in an MVC match at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.

“We beat them in our home opener, but we knew they’d want to beat us here,” Holmen senior Kyla Christnovich said. “They were so different this time. They were scrappy and picking everything up off the floor.

“We really had to focus on putting the ball down tonight.”

Christnovich led the Vikings (15-4, 6-1) with eight kills as Holmen finished the first two sets with strong runs.

Onalaska was within 15-14 during the first set before Holmen scored 10 of the final 15 points. The second set was tied at 20 before the Vikings won five of the last seven points.

“We knew we had to come into this week ready to practice, and we had a really good practice (on Monday),” Holmen coach Kelly Grabowenski said. “The girls know what they need to do, it’s just going out there and getting the job done and putting it together in the end.”

The Vikings did that with some timely kills from Christnovich, blocks by junior Izzy Jahr and freshman Charley Casey and digs by freshman Macy Kline. Senior Grace Eickhoff also made a good play to keep a ball out of bounds alive late in the third set.

Jahr had six kills and two blocks, junior Rayna McArdle 15 assists and Kline 20 digs as Holmen won its fifth straight conference match.

Halie Kapelke and Taylor Molling had eight kills apiece, Bailey Yang 16 assists and Sanjana Xiong 13 digs for the Hilltoppers (14-7, 3-4).

“We just had to put the places in places they weren’t,” Christnovich said. “We also had to keep the ball away from Halie as much as possible because she’s a good hitter.”