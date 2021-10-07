Watch now: High school volleyball--Holmen wins outright MVC championship

The finesse and grace enter the picture as Harley Bartels positions herself for the shot.

The footwork is followed by the leap into the air and her right arm drifting away from the net in front of her to build momentum.

In a split second, the mood changes as her arm swings forward. The finesse is ditched for brutality reserved for the volleyball as it hangs in the air. One big swipe ends the movement, and the ball -- more often than not-- ricochets off the hands or arms of an opponent or bounces high off the floor.

"It's like it shoots out of a cannon," Holmen High School volleyball coach Sammi Maier said.

Bartels was a springboard for much of Thursday night and put together a big performance with an outright MVC championship on the line.

The senior had 11 kills and forced Central to scramble many more times than that to recover as the Vikings scored a dominant 25-8, 25-15, 25-17 victory at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium. Holmen (11-0) won its fourth conference title since winning outright the last time in 2015.

Senior Mara Schmidt, who is committed to the Southern Mississippi beach volleyball program, added 10 kills as the Vikings continued to build momentum toward the WIAA postseason.

Bartels said winning the conference title was an obvious goal for a team that won 12 of 13 matches and advanced to a sectional final during an abbreviated spring season. The team knew what the possibilities were when its players gathered again to officially get this season rolling.

"We knew we had 10 seniors coming in," Bartels said with a smile. "As a group, we decided needed to make the biggest run we've made together, and that set (winning the conference) as one goal.

"Not everyone makes it to state, but we're going to try our hardest and give it everything we've got."

Senior Ellie Kline added 14 digs and senior Marissa Pederson 23 assists for Holmen, which has lost one set in 11 conference matches and was on from the start against the RiverHawks.

"We went into this week really focused on the conference championship," Maier said. "I'm really proud of the girls."

The Vikings are 25-2 overall and winners of 13 of their past 14 matches after recording a regular-season sweep of the RiverHawks (4-15, 2-8). Holmen's depth and balanced skill level is well documented, and Central couldn't keep up with it on Thursday.

Holmen burst out to a 9-1 lead in the first set and built similar advantages in different stages of the second and third. The RiverHawks were led by Ruby Gerhard's six kills, Grace Dickman's nine digs and Avery Veenendall's 12 assists.

The digs were hard to get anytime the ball went near Bartels, who kept consistent pressure on Central, along with Schmidt, Kendra Winker, Kyla Christnovich and Chloe Hammond.

And every one of the those Bartels spikes — well, most of them, anyway — was followed by a smile, a scream and celebration with her teammates. That's part of her role with the team.

"I try to bring the positive attitude," Bartels said. "As soon as one person has a negative attitude, the downfall starts. I just want to be the positive that everyone can look to."

