WATCH NOW: High school volleyball--Jacy Weisbrod a power at the net as La Crosse Aquinas tops Logan

ONALASKA — The Aquinas High School volleyball team is moving into postseason mode but not before it takes care of remaining business in the regular season.

The Blugolds took a step forward in clinching sole possession of second place in the MVC by sweeping Logan 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 Tuesday at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse in Onalaska.

Aquinas is still two games behind first-place Holmen with remaining matches against Onalaska and Sparta, so a share of the title is technically a possibility, but the Vikings probably won't let that happen.

That leaves the Blugolds using the win over the Rangers the upcoming matches with the Hilltoppers and Spartans and prep for the playoffs.

"That's what's on our mind, but these last three games were -- are -- important to us," Aquinas senior Jacy Weisbrod said. "We are starting to ramp for what we hope is a deep playoff run."

Weisbrod was the key against Logan with a match-high 12 kills, and the performance helped the Blugolds improve to 23-5 overall and 8-2 in the conference. It also gave them 21 straight wins over the Rangers dating back to a five-set Logan win on Sept. 2, 2010.

Aquinas, which is ranked eighth in Division 3, went to Weisbrod early to set the tone against the Rangers, and she came through with spikes on five of the team's first 10 points.

"She's our go-to, but at the end of the day, everyone has to contribute," Aquinas coach Nellie George said. "We have to spread out the offense and take some of the pressure off of her and Shea (Bahr) on the outside.

"She did a great job, but we have to move the ball around a little more than we did."

Junior Sydney Emineth added five kills off a 26-assist match from junior Macy Donarski as the Blugolds answered each of the runs Logan was able to manufacture.

The Rangers (2-6) led for a stretch in the middle of the second set after playing from behind the entirety of the first. Logan built a 12-8 lead in the second before Bahr served eight straight points to put the Blugolds back in front for good.

Weisbrod ended the run by poking the ball over the net with her left hand and send it toward the opposite sideline, where it landed in for a 16-12 lead. Logan's biggest lead of the third set was 15-13, but Aquinas scored 12 of the next 16 to win.

Donarski and bailey Theusch had 11 and 10 digs, respectively, while Weisbrod added eight and Addy Foor three aces. Jazzy Davis had six kills, Ava Dettwiler nine assists, and both had six digs for the Rangers.

