WATCH NOW: High school volleyball--La Crosse Aquinas rallies to beat Holmen after losing first two sets

HOLMEN — Before the start of the fifth set on Tuesday night, the Aquinas High School volleyball team broke its huddle early, and players walked onto the court.

They danced, they laughed, they talked — probably not even about the match they were playing against Holmen. The Blugolds were loose.

The other side of the net at Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse wasn’t the same. The Vikings broke their huddle about 30 seconds after Aquinas and were much more tentative after winning the first two sets and losing the next two.

The momentum had shifted, and the Blugolds didn’t give it back in a battle between MVC heavyweights that was staged in front of a large crowd in Holmen.

Aquinas did trail early in the fifth set, but took control to put the finishing touch on a 16-25, 17-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-11 victory that ended Holmen’s conference win streak at 19 matches.

“That one feels really good,” Aquinas senior Macy Donarski said. “I think it shows our fight on a whole new level.

“We’re a really strong team. Our chemistry is strong, and I think all of us pulling together tonight is going to be really big for us in the future.”

The Vikings qualified for last season’s WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and the Blugolds advanced to the Division 3 sectional finals. Their performances in MVC openers showed that Tuesday night’s match could be a very good one, and it turned into just that after Holmen powered through wins in the first two sets.

The Vikings (6-3, 1-1) had complete control of the first two sets and used a variety of attackers at the net. Izzy Jahr, Kendra Winker, Lydia Olson, Rayna McArdle and Kyla Christnovich all produced at least one thunderous kill to keep Aquinas on its heels and out of system in the first set.

A five-point run after the Blugolds (5-4, 2-0) took a 6-5 lead put Holmen in front for good in the 25-16 victory. Freshman Macy Kline then served eight straight points — three of them consecutive aces — to give the Vikings a 9-1 lead it never gave up in the second set.

Aquinas did get within two points on two occasions, but Holmen scored the last four points for the 25-17 victory.

That’s when things changed, and the Blugolds were able to involve sophomore Addy Foor and freshman Sammy Davis much more extensively at the net.

Food finished with a match-high 14 kills, while senior Sydney Emineth added 13 and Davis 11. Davis was aggressive with her opportunities and never seemed deterred if an attempt sailed long or wide because there was usually another chance coming quickly from Donarski.

Foor had four and Davis three kills in the final set. Davis had all of her as the Blugolds turned a 4-4 tie into a 10-5 lead, and Foor had three late, including the winner in the 15-11 victory.

As the Blugolds grew stronger at the net, the Vikings couldn’t keep up with the pace they set early. Strong blocking early tailed off, and Aquinas started to handle much better some of the good attacks at the net.

“I’m excited for this win,” Aquinas coach Nellie George said. “It’s hard not to be excited about it, but we also saw a lot of things to work on tomorrow, the day after that and the day after that.

“We’re a work in progress, you know? If we can build from tonight, that’s great.”

Donarski credited senior Shea Bahr’s shift to libero for the match with getting the Blugolds back in system and the flow they needed to come back from the hole in which they were nearly buried about 90 minutes before the match eventually ended.

“Our serve-receive in the first two (sets) compared to the next two was very different,” Donarski said. “That’s a credit to our back row and Shea Bahr, who did a great job for us.”

Bahr and Donarski had 15 digs apiece. Donarski added 41 assists and Bahr five aces in the winning performance.

The Vikings were led by Christnovich’s 12 kills and McArdle’s 11. McArdle also had 19 assists, 13 digs and six blocks.

Grace Eichoff had 26 assists and 10 digs, Gracey Kline had 20 digs, and Macy Kline had 14 digs to go with four aces.

“Our block was great, and we were passing (well),” Holmen coach Kelly Grabowenski said of the first two sets. “Near the end, we started to fall apart with our block and couldn’t hold it.”