WATCH NOW: High school volleyball--Sixth-ranked Westby records rare sweep at West Salem

WEST SALEM — The Westby High School volleyball team wanted nothing to do with playing a fourth set on Thursday night.

The Norsemen had beaten West Salem rather handily in the first two sets of their Coulee Conference match, but the Panthers were putting up a much tougher fight in the third.

Westby cleared a big hurdle by beating West Salem on its home court in five sets last season, but the Norsemen challenged themselves to do better this time around.

While the Panthers fought, Westby prevailed just the way it wanted to 25-20, 25-17, 27-25. It was a rare home sweep suffered by West Salem, and an important task that was handled by the Norsemen.

“This has been our goal since last year because we finally beat them last year,” Westby senior Jayda Berg said. “A personal goal of mine since I got to high school was to sweep West Salem.”

The Panthers have long been the standard in the Coulee Conference, and the Norsemen became the team to stop West Salem’s 60-match conference winning streak last season.

Berg and her teammates controlled Thursday’s match almost from beginning to end, and it led to an emotional response from coach Arena Kvamme, who needed a group hug on the sideline after the victory was completed.

“We worked really hard to do this and to get to this level,” said Kvamme, whose team (14-1, 3-0) took sole possession of the conference lead. “To do this, here in West Salem, is amazing.”

West Salem (3-5, 2-1) tried to fend off the sweep by taking a 18-11 lead in the third set, but the Norsemen shook it off. Westby tied the score at 20 on an ace by Berg and went up 21-20 on a kill from senior Emily Collins.

The set was tied five more times before the Norsemen (14-1, 3-0), who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, scored the last two points.

“At the end of the last set, we just couldn’t pass the ball,” West Salem coach Becki Murphy said. “We tried to change some things up a little bit, but that didn’t help us, either.”

The Westby victory was significant for many reasons.

It not only was a second in a row against the Panthers, it confirmed all of the good things that have happened so far for a team that has beaten every opponent on its schedule but Logan. The Rangers handed the Norsemen a 25-23, 25-23 loss during a tournament match at Black River Falls on Aug. 27.

“This match is the one that makes us happiest (so far),” said Berg, who had a team-high eight kills. “We’ve had some good wins, but not like this one.

“Moving forward, we just have to keep the energy, and I think we’ll be good.”

Junior Tricia Klum had 12 assists and senior Bethany Roethel 12 digs for Westby, which gradually pulled away for its win in the second set. Roethel had a couple of kills as the Norsemen extended a 13-12 lead to a 22-15 advantage.

The Panthers were led by senior Kendall Burkhamer’s nine kills and junior Reece Sackett’s seven. Senior Gen Norman had 25 assists, and Sackett added three blocks, but West Salem never managed to find its rhythm.

Westby’s play at the net had something to do with that. Berg, Collins and senior Maddi Komay provided regular pressure — offensively and defensively — on just about everything, and that made things difficult for the Panthers.

“Our front row is our strength right now,” Kvamme said. “Our serving has also been good.”

Berg thought the pressure at the net benefitted the Norsemen with a game plan on West Salem senior Jaden Hammes.

“We had to block on the outside because Jaden Hammes is such a strong hitter,” Berg said. “We also had to pass well, but the block was what was important.”