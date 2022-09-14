WATCH NOW: High school volleyball: Balanced attack lifts Aquinas over Onalaska

Sometimes it was a cross-court pass to freshman outside hitter Sammy Davis.

Other times it was a quick set for senior middle hitter Sydney Emineth.

In Aquinas High School's 25-18, 25-11, 23-25, 25-14 victory over Onalaska High School on Tuesday, Blugolds' senior setter Macy Donarski utilized all her options on a night where she tallied 44 assists. Emineth had 13 kills, Davis posted 12 kills and sophomore outside hitter Addy Foor pitched in with 11 kills to put Aquinas back in the win column in MVC play.

Even though the Blugolds coughed up the third set, Aquinas coach Nellie George said her team's overall performance was encouraging, especially with only three weeks of matches under its belt.

"We're doing some really nice things right now. We're in system a lot, and we're communicating well with each other out there," George said after the match. "Our attackers are seeing what's in front of them and making some solid choices."

Onalaska started fast in the first set, grabbing a 9-6 lead to the delight of a sizeable Hilltoppers' student section in attendance at Aquinas. The Blugolds responded with a 13-3 run to take hold of the set. Davis recorded two kills in the closing points, including the set-winner.

Aquinas controlled the entire second set, winning the first four points behind two aces from senior Autumn Passehl and coasting to a 25-11 victory. The Hilltoppers played their best volleyball in the third set, however, taking five of the final six points to win 25-23 and force a fourth set. Junior Halie Kapelke paced Onalaska's attack, leading the team with nine kills and seven blocks in the match.

The Blugolds regrouped to finish off the match, as an 8-2 run in the middle of the fourth set keyed the 25-14 set win. Emineth had two kills during the critical stretch, and she said Aquinas' consistent teamwork helped the team persevere regardless of the hiccup in the third set.

"We did really well with communication, and we had a really good flow that we kept throughout the whole game," Emineth said. "We just really wanted to come out and win tonight."

Donarski's 44 assists were her highest output in a conference match this season. Senior libero Shealyn Bahr had a team-high 21 digs and seven aces, and senior defensive specialist Iris Neve also contributed 14 digs. Senior defensive specialist S.J. Xiong made 26 digs, a match-high, for Onalaska (15-6, 2-3).

With the conference victory, Aquinas (17-6, 4-1) rebounded from a loss to Logan last week, and the Blugolds remain in second place in the MVC heading into Thursday's match at Sparta. Aquinas was ranked 7th among Division 3 schools by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association in its latest release.

George said she hopes Tuesday's win can propel her team into the latter half of the conference schedule.

"To bounce back and be in control, other than set 3, is a really great feeling for us," George. "September is when we're really trying to dial it in."