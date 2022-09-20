WATCH NOW: High school volleyball: Caledonia takes care of Rushford-Peterson

RUSHFORD, Minn. — A red-hot Rushford-Peterson High School volleyball squad had a tough task ahead of it Tuesday night when Caledonia, one of the top teams in the Three Rivers Conference, rolled into town.

The Trojans had won 9 of their last 11 matches, including an undefeated 5-0 record in a tournament victory on Saturday and a 3-1 road win on Monday night, but the hard-hitting Caledonia squad was 4-0 in TRC play and that strength shown through as the Warriors won sets two through four in a 3-1 victory.

After a busy span of four days, Rushford-Peterson coach Nicole Schultz could tell her players were running on empty in the later sets of the match.

“We knew we had to run a fast offense tonight to beat this team, but we are exhausted. So I kept telling them, ‘use your legs, find the mentality right now,’” Schultz said.

Before the match, R-P had some quick homecoming festivities as four members of the team walked across the gym as part of the school’s Homecoming Court, and the energy of the celebratory week transferred over into the start of the competition, too.

Both teams were even early on, with Rushford-Peterson holding a narrow 13-12 lead after the squads swapped ties throughout the first few points. However, Caledonia settled in with a six-point run to take an 18-13 lead and maintained that advantage through to a 23-20 lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Trojans’ energy surged and R-P won six of the final seven points to close out a 26-24 victory in set one.

Not only did the Trojans have a bit of extra juice, but the Warriors were not quite at their best early on either.

“We came out with fire because it’s homecoming, and Caledonia gave us a couple more points in that first set,” Schultz said. “We definitely had to earn our points in the second, third and fourth, so it made it difficult for us.”

The second set was a streaky affair from the start.

With the two teams tied 5-5, Rushford-Peterson won six straight points to take an 11-5 advantage, then won three more after a single Warriors point for a 14-6 lead.

Caledonia responded by winning 12 of the next 14 points to jump into the lead 18-16.

The Trojans jumped back ahead 19-18, but the Warriors closed the set strong for a 25-21 victory to tie the score 1-1.

In the third set, neither team pulled off the massive runs they did in the second, with nine ties throughout as Caledonia won 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead.

R-P did a better job of executing its offense in the third set than the other three, which was part of the more consistent performance than the roller coaster runs of the prior sets.

“We’ve got to stay focused, engaged, and make sure we are doing our plays to make sure we’re up instead of up-down-up-down,” Schultz said.

Both teams were tight again early in the fourth, with Rushford-Peterson holding a 14-13 lead. But Caledonia built up a 20-15 lead, then closed out the match with a 5-2 run for a 25-17 fourth-set win.

The high-powered Warriors offense featured a trio of players with double-digit kills as junior Logan Koepke led the way with 13, senior Paige Klug tallied 11 and sophomore Liv Myhre had 10. Klug also led the team with 20 digs, with freshman Aubrie Klug adding 17.

A pair of R-P players had stat-stuffing performances as junior Tayler Helgemoe totaled nine kills and 5.5 blocks and senior Isabelle Kahoun had five kills, seven digs, two blocks and a team-leading 27 assists.

As has often been the case the past few seasons, the Trojans offense ran through senior Kaylee Ruberg, who had a game-high 15 kills with two blocks.

In order to try to develop some more offensive options beyond just Ruberg as the season goes along, Schultz has brought some players up from the junior varsity and freshman teams in practice to foster a sense of competition and raise the stakes.

“We’ve been trying to do a little bit of fighting every day for our positions in practice to help those girls step up and realize they’ve got to play a higher role,” Schultz said.