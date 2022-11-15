HOLMEN — A transition for the Holmen High School wrestling team officially began Monday afternoon, and first-year coach Justin Lancaster was all smiles.

This was his true element.

Not that getting to know families and community and those with whom he will work so closely for the next three months isn’t, but the wrestling room is familiar territory no matter where it is.

That was obvious as he interacted with wrestlers and ran them through a series of drills broken up by instruction.

“The important thing is for me to stay true to me, not be someone I’m not and connect with new people,” said Lancaster, who was hired in August after a very successful coaching tenure at Freedom High School.

The first job Monday was trying to adapt to a much larger room. Holmen’s boys and girls teams practiced simultaneously on Monday, and drills stretched from one end of the facility to the other.

Assistant coach Jared Bagniewski checked the numbers and said that there were 44 boys and 24 girls working out Monday as Lancaster and first-year girls coach Carl DeLuca took their first spins around the room.

“There are so many more kids here, and I’m still trying to figure that out,” Lancaster said. “Before, I could give more kids more of my attention. Here, I will have to rely on others to help give that attention, so that’s different.

The Vikings have qualified for six straight WIAA Division 1 team state tournaments, and they finished second in two of them. They advanced to the championship dual last season but lost a 35-24 decision to Kaukauna.

Lancaster’s team can draw on the experience of returning competitors like Andrew Weiss, Preston Kratochvill and Turner Campbell.

All three qualified for last season’s individual state tournament — Kratochvill placed fifth at 132 pounds — and make up part of a returning group of seven who wrestled in the championship dual against Kaukauna.

Campbell went 36-7 at 113 as a freshman, Weiss 34-12 at 126 as a junior and Kratochvill 42-13 at 132 as a sophomore.

Seniors Benson Swatek (18-5, 160) and Ron White (27-15 from 195 through 285) are other significant returnees.

Weiss said the coaching change doesn’t alter any team goals. Lancaster’s Freedom teams enjoyed plenty of success and won Division 2 team state championships in 2015 and 2019.

“They’re different coaches,” Weiss said of Lancaster and Jason Lulloff, who became Holmen’s activities director over the summer after coaching the wrestling team for 12 seasons. “But I think this is going to turn out just fine.

“Having a fresh mind from another successful school is positive, and I expect great things this year.”