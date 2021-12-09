WATCH NOW: High school wrestling—Holmen handily beats Prairie du Chien in dual between ranked teams

HOLMEN — While the final score can fairly be considered an eye-opener, it wasn't what impressed Holmen High School wrestling coach Jason Lulloff about his team.

He was certainly pleased after watching his Vikings, who are ranked second in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, hand Prairie du Chien, ranked third in Division 2, a convincing 56-15 victory at the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse on Thursday.

"I'm not as concerned with the score," Lulloff said. "The things we're working on in practice were showing up in matches.

"That's not something that a spectator is going to see, but that's something I'm really pulling away from what I saw tonight. We're focused on techniques and positions we're trying to get out of, and that really showed up tonight."

Holmen took command from the start and never gave an inkling of yielding it back.

The Vikings won the first six matches — four of them by pin — to score the first 33 points against a team that qualified for the Division 2 championship dual at the WIAA team state tournament last season.

The first big spark came from senior Carson Westcott (6-0), who followed up a Griffin Banks decision by pinning Jack MacEachern in 1 minute, 1 second at 220 pounds. Westcott wrestled just three matches last season — and won them all — due to an injury and took MacEachern down quickly before getting him into pinning position.

"That felt really good," said Wescott, who was 20-14 as a sophomore. "It just felt really good to be back out there."

That set the stage for what several Vikings said were outcomes that set the tru tone for a big evening. Those were pins by junior Ron White at 285 and freshman Jin Xiong at 106.

White (2-4) took care of Alex Gibbs in 1:47, and Xiong came from behind to pin Mason Idhe in 2:57. Xiong (4-2) trailed 6-5 after one period before finishing the match less than a minute into the second and giving Holmen a 21-0 lead that grew to 27-0 with a forfeit at 113.

"That is what built all the momentum that carried us through the dual," Holmen senior 160-pounder Branson Beers said.

"They are both newer to wrestling and for them to go out and get pins was great for us," Westcott said. "Those were really big and kept us moving in the right direction."

Freshman Turner Campbell (5-1) put the finishing touch on the 33-0 lead by pinning Mason Baumgartner, who is ranked eighth at his weight in Division 2, in 3:28 at 120.

Preston Kratochvill (5-1, 138) and Kyle Gerold (5-1, 170) also recorded pins for the Vikings, while Tyler Jahn (6-0, 145) and Parker Kratochvill (6-0, 152) scored major decisions.

Parker Kratochvill is ranked third at 152 in Division 1, and Kramer is fourth in Division 2 at 160.

Beers (6-0), who is ranked 12th in Division 1, also handed Prairie du Chien junior Maddox Cejka, ranked 10th in Division 2, a 2-1 loss at 160 by rolling through an attempted reversal in the closing seconds.

Ryder Koenig (126), Rhett Koenig (132) and Blake Thiry (182) posted victories for the Blackhawks. Thiry, a freshman, and Rhett Koenig, a junior and two-time state champion, won by pin.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.