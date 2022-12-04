WEST SALEM — The Holmen High School wrestling team isn’t near full strength, but it had enough in it to run the table in the Catbird Duals on Saturday.

The Vikings beat Shawano 48-27, West Salem/Bangor 40-36, Cashton 54-24, Dodgeville 66-18 and Maple Northwestern 41-38 to leave West Salem with the only unbeaten dual record.

West Salem/Bangor was 4-1 with wins over Northwestern (63-14), Dodgeville (66-17), Shawano (61-15) and Cashton (72-6)..

Caleb Runde went unbeaten at 106 and 113 pounds with four pins for Holmen, which made its debut under first-year coach Justin Lancaster. Camden Thiele had four pins and a forfeit at 120, Andrew Weiss had four pins and a forfeit at 145, and Ron White did the same at 220 and 285.

Teghan Moore accepted two forfeits but pinned all three of his remaining opponents at 106 for the Catbirds. Brett Plomedahl had four pins during an unbeaten day at 132, and Trevor Arentz recorded five pins at 160 for the Catbirds.

Arent handed Cashton’s Ethan Klinkner an 8-3 decision in a big individual matchup.

Howard Manley Duals

EAST TROY, Wis. — Prairie du Chien won all five of its duals for a team championship.

The Blackhawks beat Kenosha Indian Trail 66-12, Waterford 63-6 and East Troy 66-12 in pool play before posting a 45-26 win over Mukwonago and a 40-30 victory over Lodi.

Junior Drew Hird (145) and sophomore Blake Thiry (195) each recorded five pins for Prairie du Chien.Drake Ingham (126), Ryder Koenig (132), Rhett Koenig (138) and Jeremiah Avery (160) also went unbeaten for the Blackhawks. Rhett Koenig and Avery had four pins apiece.

Reedsburg Invitational

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Logan/Central won two of four duals and placed fourth.

Senior Cole Fitzpatrick pinned three of his opponents and majored a fourth at 138 pounds to lead the co-op, which beat Wisconsin Dells 52-25 and Westby 38-20.

Sophomore Christian Parcher was given two matches at 285 and won both by pin.

Westby lost all five of its duals, but senior Garrett Vatland won four of five matches at 152.

Black River Falls Invitational

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Sparta placed fourth with a score of 143, while Viroqua was seventh (115) in a meet won by Portage (187).

Sparta’s Devon Lietzau (126), Viroqua’s Ethan Dobbs (138), De Soto’s Seth Greeno (152) and Viroqua’s Aaron DiPietro (195) all won individual championships. Dobbs had four pins and Lietzau and DiPietro three each.

Viroqua’s Preston Buroker (152) and Onalaska/Luther’s Jackson Hughes (160) and Brady Kuhn (170) all placed second in their brackets.