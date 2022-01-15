WATCH NOW: Midwest Players Classic--Caledonia dominates second half to beat Waunakee

Eli King has played enough basketball to know how, when and where to help his Caledonia High School boys basketball team.

He has played long enough with these teammates to understand how to turn that into success, and the Iowa State University commit demonstrated that Saturday afternoon as part of the Midwest Players Classic.

There were reasons to be disappointed with and reasons to be excited about Caledonia’s first half against a much bigger Waunakee at the La Crosse Center.

Second-chance points were tough to stop against a team that had five players taller than Caledonia’s tallest. Shots were as easy as rebounds were hard to come by, but Caledonia had all kinds of trouble getting those to fall.

So the two-point lead his team took to the locker room made King smile for multiple reasons. He added a little chuckle to his smile when talking about the missed shots, many of which came from the paint.

But the Warriors’ defense is what kept them in the game to that point, and that bought them enough time to spark the transition game and offense they needed to post a 74-52 victory.

“Defense is all we had,” King said of the first-half performance. “We missed shots, we turned the ball over and we had a tough time dealing with their size. It was impressive to be up two with the way we played (offensively).”

It changed in the blink of an eye, oddly enough, when starting senior Jackson Koepke picked up his fourth foul with 13 minutes, 51 seconds remaining.

That’s when King, Thane Meiners and their teammates went to work on Waunakee and put the game away by scoring 26 out of 28 points and unleashing King as a dunk machine in the process.

King scored 15 of his team-high 19 points after halftime and had three of his four dunks during the long second-half stretch that allowed Caledonia (11-0) to turn a two-point lead into a 55-29 advantage after Koepke turned a Ja’Shon Simpson pass into a 3-pointer.

Meiners added 17 points, Koepke 13 and Simpson eight as Simpson played his most significant minutes during a return from a bulging disc and nailed a pair of 3-pointers.

Waunakee (11-6), which led by as many as five points in the first half, was within 29-27 when 6-foot-7 sophomore Robert Booker converted a lob pass from 6-6 Andrew Keiler beyond the 3-point line with 14:13 left.

Waunakee next scored on a putback by Drew Lavold with 11:59 on the clock and went quiet again until a Booker three-point play with 8:29 left.

Those minutes were dominated by King, who controlled it by finishing fast breaks or through ball movement to set up teammates for open shots. He also hit a 3-pointer and later helped Meiners finish off a fast break of his own by going behind the back on the assist.

“It’s rare for teams to be able to deal with the full-court pressure we can put on,” Caledonia coach Brad King said. “In the first half, (Waunakee) handled it. But as every minute went by, they were getting more and more tired, and that leaned to our favor.

“Our guys did a good job of being on the right side of what we call our help defense and were in good position to get turnovers and then get out and run.”

Eli King has hit the ground running after sitting out all of last season with a knee injury. His return wasn’t a question, and neither was role with the team.

While Caledonia finished as MSHSL Class AA state runner-up with several players on this team as contributors, the Division I recruit settled right back into providing what they need to put together another long unbeaten run.

“I think I always knew what my role would be, and I think they understood it, too,” Eli King said. “It’s been a blast to come back, and it’s been pretty easy for us to figure out how we are going to be at our best and what it takes to get there.”

Simply put, Caledonia needs Eli King to be Eli King. He needs to defend, facilitate, help those around him be their most effective and turn on his offense when necessary.

That’s exactly what he did against Waunakee and what he has done against many opponents while averaging 18.1 points per game this season. King has scored more than 20 points just three times, but he’s gone big in those games.

He scored 32 in a 79-61 win over Stewartville, 28 in a 92-68 victory over Dover-Eyota and another 28 when the Warriors beat Byron 80-64.

“He understands when we need him more,” Brad King said of his son. “Even today, you aren’t going to see him go out there and hog the ball at the beginning because we want to get everybody rolling.

“Then, if he needs to take over, he’ll be our go-to guy. We have a bunch of guys who I feel comfortable with having the ball, but had he played last year, he would have been our go-to guy, and he’s our go-to guy now.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

