LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Carter Todd took quick notice of how the Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School football team defended him on a couple of early pass routes and shared his finding with La Crescent-Hokah coaches and quarterback A.J. Donovan.

“We ran a back-shoulder throw a couple of times on our first drive, and the safety closed hard,” the senior wide receiver said. “I told A.J. that I was going to eyeball the safety, let him come in and blow past him.”

After a defensive stop, the Lancers took possession, and Donovan and Todd implemented their plan on a first-and-10 snap from the 33-yard line. Todd blew past the defense just like he said he would, and Donovan dropped a 30-yard pass right into his hands for what turned into a 67-yard touchdown play.

The first of Todd’s three touchdowns allowed La Crescent to double its lead early and paved the way for a 49-28 victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa in an MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal played at Earl Seaton Field on Tuesday.

Todd added a touchdown run of 61 yards and touchdown catch of 2 as the Lancers (5-4) won their first playoff home game since 2013 and notched their fifth victory for the first time since going 6-3 in 2010.

“This is kind of where we were hoping to be at the end of the year,” first-year La Crescent-Hokah coach Terry Donovan said.”We wanted to get a little better every week and keep that mentality of going 1-0.

“Our sights were set on this (playoff wini), and it feels good to get it.”

Todd finished with six catches for 106 yards, carried four times for 73 as the Lancers earned a semifinal game against top-seeded Cannon Falls (8-1), which beat Pine Island 53-7 on Tuesday. That game kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cannon Falls.

While Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1-8) never found itself facing a running clock, La Crescent-Hokah controlled the game from that point forward to beat the Cougars for a second time this season.

The Lancers also played Cannon falls during the regular season, and the Bombers prevailed in that one 60-49.

A.J. Donovan completed 13 of 20 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns — the third was a 41-yarder to a wide open Bryce Helke on a fourth-and-5 play in the third quarter. Helke’s first catch of the season gave La Crescent-Hokah a 42-21 lead with 2:54 left in the third.

While Todd's long touchdown catch in the second quarter gave the Lancers their 14-0 lead, a 37-yard interception return by his brother Drew two plays later quickly padded the lead to three touchdowns.

Drew Todd made a good play on the Zane Angerman throw and got to the end zone with ease.

"I was on the bench, and I heard the crowd go crazy," Carter Todd. "I asked what happened, and one of the coaches goes, 'It's your little brother.'

"I ran down the sideline to see the end of it. It was awesome. I thought that was a really big play because of the lead it gave us."

The Cougars managed to cut their deficit to 14 points twice, the last time at 35-21 when Conner Preston caught a 68-yard touchdown pass with 4:44 left in the third quarter.

That score was answered by Helke's, and Logan DeBoer took things from there with 56 of his 80 rushing yards in the fourth quarter. He also scored on a 21-yard run that gave the Lancers a 49-21 lead with 10:30 left.

The Bombers, however, present a more difficult challenge with an offense that averaged 47.3 points per game and has scored more than 50 on five occasions.

"Cannon Falls is a team that is a juggernaut with its run game," Terry Donovan said. "We have to figure out how we get better from (the first meeting). They run trap really, really, really well, so we have to be able to trade some blows with them early on and then make some plays."